Addison Winget of Monroe County celebrated her 16th birthday by taking this massive Axis buck with one well placed shot this past Saturday morning, July 22 in Texas. She and her father Chan were hunting with Blake Marshall, lead guide and owner of King Of Eights Outfitters, LLC.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Deputy suspended for drinking, driving patrol car
- Man charged with firing at martial arts classmates
- MP memorial set for slain deputy Tyee Browne
- Historic group sues as homeowner vows to destroy 1905 home
- Incident Reports
- Do you love your pet? Enter your precious in Middle Georgia’s Cutest Pet Contest
- New gas station gets first nod
- ‘Only place I’m gonna run is home’
Most Popular
Articles
- Mail woes have locals mulling ‘going postal’
- Deputy suspended for drinking, driving patrol car
- Report: Macon teenager fighting with her boyfriend on I-75 before her death
- Critics aside, Boomers are the best
- Man who fell 20 feet in Juliette dies
- Sauls new manager at Country Oaks
- Historic group sues as homeowner vows to destroy 1905 home
- Jailer charged, fired for punching inmate
- Man charged with firing at martial arts classmates
- Dan Pitts Stadium getting new fieldhouse, stands
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!