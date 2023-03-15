On Feb. 15 at the Georgia Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) Association Conference five Trail Blazer awards for 2022 were presented, including one to the William Hubbard Complex, which was nominated for the award by the Forsyth CVB.
The awards were selected and first announced by Georgia Trend magazine. The Trail Blazer awards recognize projects that are creative, develop visitor destinations and demonstrate community collaboration. The award winners represent innovative projects that will have a unique impact within the tourism industry and tor their communities.
Forsyth CVB CEO Gilda Stanbery said that the award and the William Hubbard Complex is the result of dedication and hard work by many, including Monroe County Board of Education, Monroe County Commissioners, city of Forsyth, Hubbard Alumni Association, Rosemary Walker (who is primarily responsible for the Telling Our Story Black History Museum at the Complex) and many more individuals dedicated to seeing the institutions that the William Hubbard Complex represents were preserved and its buildings repurposed.
Text from the Trail Blazer award presentation reads:
“The Hubbard Campus development is an outstanding example of many facets of a community's decades of unwavering commitment to its past and present to share its story with future generations. It is a lasting testimony, and inspiration, of what a small, dedicated group willing to work together and with others, pooling their resources and talents, can accomplish. In 1900 William Merida Hubbard opened a school with seven students in the Kynette Methodist Church in the City of Forsyth. Like many schools in the Jim Crow South, churches presented the only option for educating black children. In 1902, Hubbard and five white men from Forsyth successfully petitioned the Superior Court of Monroe County to incorporate the Forsyth Normal and Industrial School with one small building on ten acres of land. Hubbard’s mission was to prepare teachers to educate African American youth. By 1931 the school’s name changed to the State Teachers & Agricultural College under the University System of Georgia. In 1938 it was merged with Fort Valley State College. The Hubbard Alumni Association (HAA), formed in 1985, had a vision for the campus, and began the work to create a cultural center and interactive museum. In 2015, in partnership with the Monroe County Commissioners the HAA restored the historic Dormitory for Women and a teacher’s cottage – both on the National Register for Historic Places. After the partial demolition of the Hubbard Middle School in 2018, Monroe County Board of Education and the HAA established the Hubbard Museum & Cultural Center in the remaining buildings. Hubbard campus is now named the William Hubbard Complex and houses the Boys & Girls Club and the Telling Our Story: Black History Museum.The development of the Hubbard campus has created a gem within a blighted area. Not only is it a destination of interest to visitors, it is a destination for the community. Congratulations to the Hubbard Museum & Cultural Center and City of Forsyth CVB for the William Hubbard Complex… here with Gilda Stanberry are Herbert Gantt, Winifred Berry and Rosemary Walker.”