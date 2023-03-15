Trail Blazer award

Pictured, left to right, are some of the people who have been key to the William Hubbard Complex project, which received one of five 2022 Trail Blazer awards: Gilda Stanbery, Winifred Berry, Dr. Mike Hickman, Rosemary Walker, Helen Walker, Herbert Gantt.

On Feb. 15 at the Georgia Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) Association Conference five Trail Blazer awards for 2022 were presented, including one to the William Hubbard Complex, which was nominated for the award by the Forsyth CVB.

The awards were selected and first announced by Georgia Trend magazine. The Trail Blazer awards recognize projects that are creative, develop visitor destinations and demonstrate community collaboration. The award winners represent innovative projects that will have a unique impact within the tourism industry and tor their communities.