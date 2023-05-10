A Forsyth woman has sued Forsyth Gardens Apartments saying she was seriously injured when a vent she was standing on collapsed in 2021.
Auriana High of Forsyth filed her lawsuit in Monroe County Superior Court through Macon attorney David Dozier on May 4, just before the 2-year statute of limitations expired for the May 7, 2021 event. The suit claims High was a guest in an apartment when a vent collapsed beneath her, causing her to fall through it. The suit claims the owner of Forsyth Gardens knew about the deteriorated condition and did nothing about it. High claims she incurred $4,098 in medical bills from the incident, and lost wages too.