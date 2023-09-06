Warrants were taken out on two Macon women on Aug. 15 after one of the women allegedly pointed a pistol out a car window. According to the incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Shadaja Fields, of 3353 East Royal Court, told deputy A. Grimsley that she was walking down Kings Park Circle when Nikita Marcus, of 1920 Jeffersonville Road, and Indya Alise Williams, of 2487 Recreation Road, pulled up behind her in a purple Kia and started following her down the road, picking at her. Fields said it started the day before with a fight she and her cousin had.
A video of the fight had been posted on Facebook, and Marcus commented on the post, picking on her family. Fields said she also texted and called her mother, making bad comments.