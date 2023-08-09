LIVING THE DREAM
Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, may seem fun and colorful on the surface, but it is full of deep commentary on gender and society. Ultimately, the film argues for men and women balancing their roles in the real world.
For those who grew up with Barbie, it is nostalgic. Beautiful costumes and Barbie dreamhouses bring back memories, and you may even see things that are forgotten. Who remembers Pregnant Midge, or Sugar Daddy Ken? The film marked these as “canceled”-maybe poking fun at the modern-day occurrence of “canceling” those we disagree with.
The film starts with a historical discussion of little girls playing with baby dolls and how that meant they could only play at being mothers. Barbie came along and had her own money, her own car, her own house, and showed young girls that they could be anything. In the film, Barbie is confident and happy until plagued with intrusive thoughts of “cellulite and death.” This necessitates a trip to the real world to learn the mysteries of the universe.
Throughout the film, we meet President Barbie, the Barbie Supreme Court, Writer Barbie, Doctor Barbie, Physicist Barbie, and more. The Barbie characters have a lot of variation, but the Kens are all homogenous and just like to go to the beach. These accomplished Barbies forget their careers when Ken implements “the patriarchy” and they are happy to just bring him a beer.
A “boring mom with an office job” named Gloria gets everyone’s attention with her speech. “It’s impossible to be a woman,” she says. Women must be thin, but not too thin, smart but not too smart, be a mother, be a career woman, look out for others and answer for men’s bad behavior. She points out the “ways that women have to be strong, but not too strong so as to not intimidate men. The ways we have to love our children but not make them our whole identity, and certainly never complain.”
“By giving voice to the cognitive dissonance required to be a woman under the patriarchy, you have robbed it of its power,” says Barbie of Gloria’s speech. Suddenly, the Barbies remember who they are, reclaim the White House and Supreme Court, and go back to being doctors, writers, or whatever else they were doing before they were brainwashed by the patriarchy.
Barbie apologizes to Ken for taking him for granted and tells him that he is “enough” on his own. She encourages him to figure out who he is without her. Barbie has already figured out who she is, and she wants to join the real world.
The montage of “real life” scenes including babies and people growing older indicates that she has chosen “cellulite and death” which may not be so bad since they come from actually living. She leaves her plastic world for the real world. There is a hint that she is ready to fully explore womanhood and motherhood.
Overall, the film encourages a balance between the patriarchy and the matriarchy. Even though Barbie has many careers and accomplishments, she is still feminine and embraces womanhood. Ken appreciates Barbie’s accomplishments but also wants to be recognized on his own and taken seriously.
Although women rule in Barbie land, in the real world men’s and women’s roles should complement each other to build families as well as society. Barbie’s apology to Ken is what men need to hear in society today, when the focus on the rights of the marginalized has pushed many hardworking men into the background.
I have had a positive experience with “the patriarchy” myself. My father and husband both believe I can do anything. My husband encouraged me to be a stay-at-home mom and then encouraged me to go back to work part-time in a field I am passionate about. The film discussed the contradictions between being a mother and being a career woman, but my family has helped me find the perfect balance.
I have had many supportive male bosses. Clint Sims at the Hay House told me I’m a strong woman-and clearly he is not intimidated by this as Gloria’s speech hinted men might be. Will Davis took a chance and believed in me as the right person to help him start the Macon-Bibb Reporter. Now I’m Writer Barbie!
Melissa Orrison covers Macon for the Macon-Bibb Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.