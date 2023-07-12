Springdale Elementary

Work has begun on the new Springdale Elementary. (Photo/Melissa Orrison)

After inhabiting its current building since 1971, Springdale Elementary School will move into a new building to start the 2024-25 school year. 

Ground has broken on the new school building beside the existing structure at 4965 Northside Drive. It is expected to be completed in May 2024, making the 2023-2024 school year the last one in the current building. 