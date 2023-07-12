After inhabiting its current building since 1971, Springdale Elementary School will move into a new building to start the 2024-25 school year.
Ground has broken on the new school building beside the existing structure at 4965 Northside Drive. It is expected to be completed in May 2024, making the 2023-2024 school year the last one in the current building.
After the end of the 2023-2024 school year, the old building will be demolished. The parking lot and landscaping will be finished at this time. A new school year will start in the new building August 2024.
Funded by eSplost, the new building will have a capacity of 775 students, with room to expand to 900 students if the need arises. The current structure housed about 640 students this past school year, according to Sam Kitchens, Assistant Superintendent of Operations for Bibb County Schools.
Daryl Morton, Bibb County Board of Education at large representative, says the board approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price of $26, 896,000 at the May 2023 meeting.
Kitchens says the new building will be 91,000 square feet. The current location and parking lot cause traffic congestion on Northside Dr. and Wesleyan Dr. due to not having enough room for cars to wrap around the building for student pick up and drop off. The new site will allow space for 120 cars in a car loop designed to ease pickup and drop off traffic congestion.
The building will have a gymnasium and cafetorium, a combination cafeteria and auditorium with a stage and sound system.
The architects for the project are RLR Inc. of Atlanta, and International City Builders in the Construction Management firm. They will also hire at least 30 different tradesman for projects such as electrical and concrete.
Kitchens will give a construction update and presentation with diagrams and mockups of the new elementary school at the Board of Education meeting July 20 at 6:30 PM.