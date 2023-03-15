Once again, the Forsythia bad- weather curse has hit the Forsythia Festival. After days, weeks, and months of organizing and planning by the Forsythia Festival Committee (who are behind-the-scene volunteers pretty much anonymous) and the Chamber of Commerce and the Forsyth City Employees and Police Department and Fire Department and Georgia Power and vendors (who rely on the Festival for their living) and the Boy Scouts Breakfast and the multitude of sponsors and other individuals involved to make The Forsythia Festival a success - the Golf Tournament and Sunday events were a rain-out. Fortunately Saturday was a perfect day for attendance and they attended. I understand that historically the weather has cursed the Festival for years. It is unfortunate that all of the work and efforts by all of the people who “make the event happen” become a disappointment for everyone. The year that it was postponed until May “due to the cootie virus” was the best year for great weather. There has been conversation over the years about the possibility of a later date for the event. I do not know the details. I do know that there is a saying that “April showers bring May flowers.” The Forsythia Festival is a wonderful event for the community. Everyone involved does a commendable job and all should be proud. The Forsythia Festival and Summer Concerts and other events on the square make Forsyth the special place that it is to live. And the beat goes on!
Edd Hart - Forsyth