If you’ve ever wanted to dunk your friendly, hometown newspaper editor, well now you’ll have the chance.
Reporter publisher and editor Will Davis has agreed to sit in the dunking booth during Forsyth’s Bicentennial Celebration on Sept. 23-24.
If you subscribe or renew your subscription to the Reporter at the dunking booth, you’ll be allowed to throw a ball and dunk Davis for free.
So whether you’ve had a family member in the arrest reports, or you’re just a commie Democrat, here’s your chance for payback.
Others besides Davis who have volunteered to be dunked as well include MC superintendent Jim Finch, Forsyth mayor Eric Wilson and commissioners Greg Tapley, Eddie Rowland and Lamarcus Davis.
