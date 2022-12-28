A Duluth man was charged with DUI after he caused a head-on wreck by driving the wrong way on I-475 on Christmas Eve around 10:13 p.m. just north of Estes Road bridge. Fortunately no serious injuries were reported. According to the accident report, Jasmine Nicole Burke, 30, of Kathleen told Monroe County deputy Joshua Warren she was driving her 2013 Dodge Challenger behind another vehicle when suddenly the vehicle in front of her swerved to the right and she saw a black 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Jacques Malik Jones, 25, of Duluth coming right at her.
Burke said she tried to swerve to the right, but the Mitsubishi struck the back left of her vehicle.