TRUE GRIS
My family has a customary chant whenever we are traveling in the car, and we find ourselves in a situation where we don't know where we’re going or what we’re doing.
“We’re from Macon!!!” my wife and I will shout.
Call it defensive driving.
We might be making an illegal U-turn in Waycross or holding up traffic in a right-turn only lane in Paducah, Ky. Being from Macon is our get-out-of-jail card if we ever get arrested for a moving violation.
“But, officer, we’re from Macon!!!’’
“Well, that explains it. I’ll let you go with a warning.’’
Even our grandchildren are in on the act. Whenever we engage in a whirlybird on the impressive roundabout at Thomaston and Lamar roads, they chime from the back seat: “We’re from Macon!!! We’re from Macon!!!” We have trained them well.
I say all this because Macon was recently in the national spotlight. In a rather unflattering analysis by consumeraffairs.com web site, our city ranked fourth for “Worst Drivers in America.’’
We clocked in behind top-ranked Memphis, Baton Rouge, La., and Albuquerque, N.M. (Yes, if this had been the College Football Playoff selection committee, we would have made it in as the No 4 seed.)
Three other Georgia cities were on the list – Athens (22), Atlanta (29) and Columbus (30). I’m still trying to figure out how Atlanta had a lower ranking. You have to be certified crazy to deal with traffic in a city with a 24/7 rush hour.
I won’t go into the methodology used and data collected on everything from fatal crashes, pedestrian fatalities, speeding, DUIs, aggressive driving, reckless driving, careless driving, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, failure to yield, following improperly, erratic lane changing, making an improper turn, illegal passing and operator inexperience.
Consumer Affairs concluded "Macon drivers need improvement.’’ Maybe all those years of hitting potholes have jarred loose the circuit board in our brains. Perhaps all those years of waiting for the completion of the I-75/I-16 interchange – aka “Spaghetti Junction South – have taken their toll on our driving sanity.
Macon has been my home for almost 90 percent of my driving life, so I can attest to the poor track record of local motor vehicle operators. Live here long enough and you’ll get accustomed to stories about somebody jumping the curb and smacking the wall at Jim Shaw’s Seafood Restaurant. Or making a late-night decision on the roundabout at Tattnall Square Park that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line.
Here is my own assessment of why we did so poorly on our driving test.
• It was a small sample size, consisting mostly of 15-year-olds who just had their training wheels taken off.
• Jason Aldean has convinced us that we live in a small town … where we don’t have to use our blinkers because everybody already knows where we’re going.
• Macon drivers have vocabularies with four-letter words but apparently are unfamiliar with both S-T-O-P and S-L-O-W.
• We dream we’re behind the wheel of one of those 2024 Buick Envision hands-free supercruise models when in reality we’re driving down Eisenhower Parkway in a 2002 Camry held together with duct tape.
• Our local teen drivers rolling through the school zones must believe those cameras are going to turn them into YouTube sensations. Only, they won’t get a check. They’ll get a ticket.
• We have high blood pressure from listening to talk radio in the car.
• The digital signs that display our speed and urge us to slow down are more of an amusement than a deterrent. (In fact, we sometimes return to the scene of the crime to see if we had the high score of the day.)
• Almost all the Yankee transplants learned to drive in Philadelphia, where knowing how to triple park is on the drivers exam.
• Nine years after “Need for Speed” was filmed in Macon, we have folks who think the movie is having ongoing auditions and a casting call.
• When we buy a used trampoline at a yard sale, we tell ourselves we don’t need a truck. We can just strap it on top of the Hyundai with a couple of bungee cords and carry it to the house.
• The orange barrels in the construction zones are an open invitation to practice our obstacle course driving skills.
• We don’t merge, we dodge. About half of our streets could be rides at “Wild Adventures.’’
• We have been known to drive under the influence of a cappuccino after paying Fourbucks at Starbucks.
• And, lastly, even our GPS systems are in a constant state of confusion. I once tried to explain to a visitor how to get from downtown to Wesleyan College. I told him to drive to the top of Poplar Street, where it would turn into Washington Avenue. Then it would switch to Hardeman and then Vineville Avenue, where one noted stretch is a reversible center lane known by the locals as “Torpedo Alley."
I explained that once Vineville eventually becomes Forsyth Road the identity crisis is over. The man shook his head. His brain had quit following me several blocks back.
I never saw him again. He probably works for the consumeraffairs.com web site.
Ed Grisamore's column appears weekly in the Macon-Bibb Reporter. He teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon and is the author of nine books. You can find more of his storytelling at edgrisamore.substack.com