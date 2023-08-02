To the Editor:
While the Mary Persons football stadium does need some improvements, and facilities need care, I do believe that the field should stay natural grass. Dan Pitts stadium has always been natural grass, and coach Pitts would agree that it should stay natural. With natural grass Dan Pitts will have a more authentic feeling and uphold traditions that have been around for decades. Natural grass is safer than turf, allowing the Mary Persons football team less none touch injuries. All the points listed show that a turf field is bad for Mary Persons.