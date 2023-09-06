ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
There used to be an expression about how those coming down the interstate from up north would eat breakfast or lunch in Chattanooga and stop in Forsyth to use the bathroom. Now heading north they eat breakfast or lunch in Forsyth and use the bathroom in Chattanooga, if they can make it that far.
The restaurant availability in Forsyth just became more attractive to the “interstaters” and locals with the announcement Chick-fil-A is going to make their menu available to tourists. Of course us locals will be constant partakers of the menu food items.
With Chick-fil-A we will have just about every name brand fast food restaurant in Forsyth. To make the selection “total” there are rumors that conversations, I assume with the Joyce White and the Monroe County Development Authority, Krystal just may be on the possibility hook. Joyce is the executive director of the MCDA.
The front page photo announcing the restaurant was a “who’s who” of Monroe County. City and chamber of commerce officials were not at the photo opportunity. The authority is the one that landed Chick-fil-A so I suppose it makes sense they be the only ones in the photo.
There is one type restaurant that Forsyth is missing and that is a restaurant specializing in steaks. Several years ago, my real-estate partners and I initiated a conversation with a franchise “steak house”. We worked hard in attempting to get the franchise to locate in Forsyth. The final straw was their corporate officers decided Forsyth just didn’t have the potential for the customers. Wonder what they are thinking now?
SHOCK is the only word I can think of when I heard of the death of Ralph Ogletree, a former Forsyth councilman recently re-appointed to the council after the death of Councilman Melvin Lawrence. At one time Ralph owned a television repair service when you had your television repaired instead of buying a new one. I considered he and Doris (his late wife) close friends.
FORSYTH’S city election is now official with four council posts being contested and of course the present mayor is being challenged by a former mayor. With the death of recently appointed Councilman Ralph Ogletree, it is assumed someone will be appointed to that position.
JUST in case you missed the Building Permits in last week’s edition, 46 permits were issued in July everything from swimming pool permits to pole barns. There were permits issued all over the county.
OVER at the county finance department 67 checks were written and issued totaling $474,556.79. Here are a few: Ameritas Dental got $9,985.75 for a September bill. We are a big user of Central Georgia EMC electricity paying $10,893.27 and Charles Abbott Associates Inc., which now handles building permits for the city and county, got a check for $16,280.10 for July building services.
Our district attorney’s office got $4,777.54 for 10 percent of sold seized items classified as forfeited property. We paid Dana Safety Supply, Inc. $11,450 for SWAT equipment.
For the inmate detail you sometimes see working out in the county the Georgia Department of Corrections got paid $4,109.76 for inmates working in July. Former state representative and now public defender Curtis S. Jenkins got paid $3,000.
One of the biggest checks, $119,250.86, was paid to the Macon water Authority and the biggest check was paid to Proform Construction for the Sheriff’s Training facility. Our tax money reimbursed the county commission chairman $795.09 for travel for conference expenses. Wonder what the conference was in regards to and where. This newspaper was paid $1,025 for required legal advertising.
THE first correct answer to last week’s The Question was Chick-fil-A opening in the fall of 2024 and was submitted by Teresa Hobbs. She receives a certificate for a Dairy Queen Blizzard, Whistle stop fried green tomato appetizer, dozen Dunkin Donuts, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Big Peach carwash, single dip at Scoops.
Here’s The Question for this week: What is the name of the new company that will manage Monroe County Hospital? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
THANK you everybody for the “get well” messages, emails, phone call and cards. I am on the mend and getting better every day. My comment: getting old is not for the faint at heart. And this email, one of many: “It’s so great that you are back! So sorry you were out due to illness. I enjoy reading your column comments!”
And this one: “In my opinion (which no one asked), we do not need another car wash especially so close to the one we have!
FROM the book “So, Now You Know”: The American football is referred to as a “pigskin” because footballs were originally made of pigs’ bladders wrapped in pigskin”. One more football trivia: It takes more than 2,000 cows to supply the NFL with enough leather for a year’s worth of footballs.
GOT a printable comment or want to answer The Question? E-mail Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.