JUST THE WAY IT IS
To the surprise of nobody with any common sense, last week the world definitely learned that the China Virus/WuFlu/Covid-19 pandemic was created in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. If you recall, as early as April 2020, President Trump made the lab leak claim. For making such a claim, Trump was scorned, ridiculed, belittled, called a conspiracy theorist, oh, and called a racist. Well, this newspaper and I agreed with Trump and have been making the lab claim as well. Let’s do a quick review.
Three years ago, China released the deadly Covid-19 virus onto the world. It originated in Wuhan. The China communist party told us that Covid, being a coronavirus, came from an exotic animal such as a bat or pangolin that was sold in a local “wet market” (a market that sells live animals). Wuhan does have wet markets. It also has the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The WIV is China’s only level-4 bio laboratory. The People’s Republic of China’s own website (dated Jan 4, 2018), claimed the WIV is capable of experiments with “highly pathogenic microorganisms.” The website continues, “Level-4 is the highest biosafety level, used for diagnostic work and research on easily transmitted pathogens which can cause fatal disease, including Ebola virus.” Additionally, the United States’ National Institute of Health (NIH), under the guidance of Dr. Fauci, gave $$$millions to the WIV to conduct “gain of function” research on viruses to include coronaviruses; and Covid is a coronavirus.
Despite the fact that the WIV was conducting research on easily transmitted pathogens such as coronaviruses, for three long years we lived in the Twilight Zone. You weren’t allowed to question the wet market scenario. The Leftist Cabal mocked, cancelled, and silenced anyone who had the audacity and common sense to dispute the “wet market” narrative and who believed the lab leak. They screamed at us saying the lab leak theory had been debunked and only fools continued to believe it. MSNBC, CNN, NY Times, the rest of the media, and even the CDC and World Health Organization demanded we accept their wet market story.
Radio talk-show host, Dan Bongino frequently uses the term Occam’s razor (OR) to explain an event. OR at its basic says, “the simplest, least complicated explanation is usually the best explanation.” Last week’s Alex Murdaugh murder conviction of his wife and son, in South Carolina, is a perfect example. Murdaugh claimed he was innocent and couldn’t have committed the murders because he wasn’t at the murder scene. Then, a video recording, made by his murdered son only minutes before his death, was discovered. On the video, Murdaugh’s voice was clearly heard, meaning he was at the murder scene just moments before the murders. He concocted various complicated explanations to explain away his presence on the property but not hearing any gunshots. He claimed he was sleeping in the house, that someone else was on the property and did the killings, etc., etc. Then, when he was confronted with his voice on the video, he said he had lied about being nearby but was telling the truth that he didn’t kill anyone and continued to blame someone else. Using OR, the least complicated and simplest explanation is that nobody else was discovered on the property because nobody else was there. The video placed Murdaugh at the murder scene only moments before the murder. Simplest explanation – Murdaugh killed his wife and son. That’s exactly how the jury saw it and convicted him of a double homicide.
Let’s apply Occam’s razor to the origins of Covid-19, aka the China virus. In early 2020, the world was confronted with Covid-19. It first appeared in Wuhan, China. From Wuhan, it spread to the rest of the world. So, where did it come from – a wet market in Wuhan (as China claimed) or from the only level-4 bio lab in China that was conducting research on the exact type of viruses that caused Covid? What’s the simplest explanation – an unknown exotic animal passed the virus to a human or the virus leaked from the level-4 bio lab, a lab working with coronaviruses? Any person with a 3rd grade level of problem solving would point to the lab as the most logical explanation. That’s exactly what President Trump said back in April 2020 – a lab leak is the most likely, simplest scenario. As of last week, Trump, the Reporter, conservatives, people with common sense, and I have been 100% vindicated. What happened?
The Department of Energy released a report that says the lab leak is the most likely origins of Covid-19. Get this; the FBI suddenly arrived at the same conclusion. Sorry Big Brother, you’re three years late to the party, people with common sense knew that from the start.
It’s clear that censorship and speech silencing was part of the systematic effort by the media, by Fauci, by the CDC, the WHO, and others to mislead America and the world. Fauci is the guiltiest of all because he knew that the NIH was funding research at the WIV on coronaviruses but actively worked to silence anyone who dared challenge the funding. Our aristo-bureaucrats are so arrogant, so believe they’re intellectually and morally superior to us that we’ll believe whatever idiotic story they feed us. They tell us falsehoods and outright lies and don’t bother with any explanation.
You would think that organizations like the intel agencies (CIA, NSA, FBI, etc.), medical agencies like the CDC and the FDA, Big Media such as 60-Minutes, research universities like Johns Hopkins, etc. at least one of them would have questioned the wet market theory, especially since the WIV is right there. That none of them questioned the wet market narrative, that all of them went along with the wet market lie proves we can’t believe anything they say - ever again. The few who did question the narrative, such as Trump, were quickly silenced, marginalized, and ridiculed. Big Media and the federal government lied to us for three years. Never again will I believe them.