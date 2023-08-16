An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody as an ungovernable child after wielding a kitchen knife and frightening residents on Wren Circle on Aug. 11.
Here’s what happened according to the Monroe County sheriff’s report: deputy Cory Adkins was dispatched to 211 Kent Drive regarding a juvenile stating that his mother had punched him in the face. The boy was throwing sticks and cursing at his mother when Adkins arrived.
The deputy tried to speak with him, but he wouldn’t come near and ran to his home at 117 Partridge Drive. Adkins drove to the home, and as he got out of his vehicle, the boy showed him he was holding a kitchen knife and then walked through the woods toward 211 Wren Circle.
Adkins drove to Wren Circle to search for the juvenile, and he heard a woman scream from the rear of 211 Wren Circle. He ran to the back of the house, where he saw the boy still holding the knife. Adkins ran after him and grabbed him. The boy dropped the knife and fought with Adkins trying to escape as he was carried to the patrol vehicle.
Cpl. Tyler Rodgers arrived to help and the boy was finally secured with soft handcuffs and put in the back of a patrol car.
Carleen Raymer and Lynn Dugger, who were at the Wren Circle home, told deputies that the boy was standing at the back door holding up the knife threateningly and cussing at them.