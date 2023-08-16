An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody as an ungovernable child after wielding a kitchen knife and frightening residents on Wren Circle on Aug. 11. 

Here’s what happened according to the Monroe County sheriff’s report: deputy Cory Adkins was dispatched to 211 Kent Drive regarding a juvenile stating that his mother had punched him in the face. The boy was throwing sticks and cursing at his mother when Adkins arrived.