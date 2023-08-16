To the Editor:
A
To the Editor:
A
re we better off in America than we were three years ago?
Gasoline prices have increased from approximately $2 approaching $4 - up at least 20 cents in past two weeks. Inflation is rampant at the grocery store to include milk, butter, eggs meat, bread - even crackers. Interest rates are the highest since Jimmy Carter’s administration, creating inflationary prices for home buyers and business to include automobile prices and financing.
Crime is rampant particularly gun crime in cities with the most strict gun laws. Opioid crime is way too far out of control.
The World has lost respect for America. There is no U.S. Foreign Policy. The Fed is financing the Ukraine with billions of U.S. dollars in a “no reason war”.
North Korea “Rocket Man” is making noise with nuclear weapons. China is threatening Taiwan. Putin’s Destruction of Ukraine is an “Ego War” directed at America and President Biden’s lack of leadership. President Biden has never met with Putin or “Rocket Man”. President Trump met with both -stood up and showed the strength of America and his leadership.
Illegal immigration is totally out of control in past three years. It is a federal crime and should be dealt with as such. Thank you sanctuary cities - you wanted them- you got ’em - don’t complain.
The country has operated with career Washington politicians for the last three years with a President who has been the “yes man” for past 40 years. Time for “Real Leadership.” Are we better off?
Edd Hart - Forsyth
