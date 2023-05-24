Parents, taxpayers blast school board for refusing to allow comments after 2 successful coaches part ways with MP
Some Mary Persons parents are demanding answers after two coaches with successful records were fired or resigned in the past week.
MP cheer parents packed into a called school board meeting on Monday asking that long-time cheer coaches Kyle and Katie Ward be allowed to continue working with the program. Ward resigned two weeks ago after complaints about him from some MP spirit cheerleader parents. In his resignation email, he offered to continue helping the program as an assistant. Long-time MCMS cheer coach and MP assistant Anni Horne was named Ward’s replacement and reportedly wants Ward’s help. But school administrators apparently rejected Ward’s offer. The MP spirit and competition cheerleaders have both won state titles (the spirit cheerleaders have won two) in the past 3 years under Ward’s leadership.
MP cheer booster club leaders Valerie Fox, Lisa Wheeler and Tommy Farmer met with MP principal Tammy Marion and superintendent Mike Hickman on Friday but said they got nowhere.
So parents and cheerleaders came to the called BOE meeting on Monday to ask BOE members to let the Wards continue to help. Parents waited for an hour for the BOE to open the meeting after a closed-door meeting, purportedly to discuss personnel. But when the board finally emerged, BOE chairman Stuart Pippin told parents the issue would not be discussed because it was a called meeting.
“Do we have a motion to adjourn?” Pippin asked the board over the objections of parents in the crowd, most of which wore black and some of whom held signs that read things like, “We love the Wards!”
The board voted 5-1 to adjourn, with only board member Greg Head voting against ending the meeting. Head said it was up to the chairman whether they would allow the public to speak and Pippin chose not to.
“That’s your elected officials!” yelled one parent.
“Committed to excellence!” another yelled sarcastically, a reference to the BOE slogan.
After the meeting, board members Priscilla Doster, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin and Sherrye Battle headed for the exits. Pippin, Head and Eva Bilderback stayed in the hallway to listen to parent concerns. Robbie Jenkins had to be at a county zoning meeting for a personal property matter.
Mark Dye, former president of the Mary Persons Touchdown Club, ripped into Pippin in the hallway.
“What are you people doing?!?” asked Dye.
“They’ll get back to you on that!” joked another parent, a reference to the unkept promise they get while talking to school officials.
“Stuart, you ought to be embarrassed,” continued Dye. “Let me tell you something, buddy. My wife taught in this school system for 30 friggin’ years. I wouldn’t let her teach here anymore. I feel sorry for you folks who have children in the school system. Both of my kids graduated Mary Persons before all this happened. I’d be embarrassed to have them going here now.”
Dye then turned to a reporter.
“Will, my name is Mark Dye,” said Dye to laughter. “You can daggum quote me on that. I don’t see how people on the board put their head on the pillow at night. This business about not letting people talk … that’s the lamest thing I’ve heard in my life.”
Dye also asked board members why they fired baseball coach Clae Mathis despite a 148-60 record in 6 years.
“Why did you run him out?!?” demanded Dye. MP principal Tammy Marion had told the Reporter they “wanted to go in a different direction” with the baseball program. Also on Monday, assistant MP baseball coach Blake Cannady was named the new MP baseball coach replacing Mathis. Cannady was a baseball player at Peach County High when assistant superintendent Jim Finch was a coach there. Finch referred questions about the hire to Marion, his successor at MP.
As for the cheer parents, they told Head and Pippin in the hallway they were concerned that MCMS cheer season is already under way, and yet they don’t have a coach. Katie Ward, who was at the meeting, had offered to do it. But she was told she could not. Parents said they’re concerned that school officials would just put a “warm body” as the MCMS cheer coach when Ward is very qualified.
“Our kids deserve the best!” said one parent.
Head said he would look into it.
Parents were also upset that when school officials sent Kyle Ward his teaching contract for the new school year, they told Ward he would have to coach wrestling and track, two sports for which he has limited experience. Ward was a UGA cheerleader.
One parent said the parting ways of a successful baseball and cheer coach just seems crazy.
“We have a mediocre football program,” said the parent, “what’s the thought behind getting rid of winning coaches and keeping mediocre ones?”
Dye thanked Head for listening to and standing for parents. Cheer parent Heather Gordon said a couple of administrators are on their high horse and are not going to back down. Her daughter, former MP cheerleader Kaylee Gordon, said if they don’t get answers they’ll riot at the Reporter office next because that’s who covers their complaints. A UGA education student, Kaylee said she had planned to get a job teaching in Monroe County schools but joked it probably won’t happen since she’s speaking out.
Head urged parents, when school officials promise to “get back with them”, to ask them for a timeframe so they can’t leave it open-ended.
Cheer parents said they were not asked by Kyle Ward to attend the meeting, nor was he in attendance. At press time, it was reported that Kyle Ward may have a meeting with administrators working toward a solution.