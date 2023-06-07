Pachacutec Yupangui asked to address city council on June 5 and was included on the agenda. He said he had filed a complaint about an issue he had at the city’s Kynette Park and hadn’t received a response. He said there is no transparency between the Forsyth city government and the people. 

Yupanqui said the city employees in uniform don’t respect the Constitution. He said they say the government owns the park. He requested a meeting with city officials about more transparency.