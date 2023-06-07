Pachacutec Yupangui asked to address city council on June 5 and was included on the agenda. He said he had filed a complaint about an issue he had at the city’s Kynette Park and hadn’t received a response. He said there is no transparency between the Forsyth city government and the people.
Yupanqui said the city employees in uniform don’t respect the Constitution. He said they say the government owns the park. He requested a meeting with city officials about more transparency.
“We have to stand up for our rights,” he said. “There has to be some kind of connection.”
“What are your issues?” asked council member John Howard.
Yupanqui said he wants ‘due process,’ some kind of notice. He wants the police officers to talk with people instead of saying, “Get off the property or go to jail.”
Interim city attorney Ashley Brodie said council members can’t talk with Yupanqui as a group outside of a council meeting since by law they are required to give notice of a meeting any time they are getting together as a group and expect to have a quorum present. She said the example he is giving of Kynette Park has nothing to do with council. She said council members don’t directly supervise city employees.
Brodie said Yupanqui should meet with the Forsyth police chief, who is in charge of the officers in his department, and discuss a way to move forward.