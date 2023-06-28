Craig Craddock

Craig Craddock in front of his Zebulon Road store. (Photo/Will Davis)

Middle Georgia families will have to make do without the Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road in Macon from April 2024 until 2025 as the restaurant re-builds with more drive-thru and kitchen space.

Craig Craddock of Forsyth owns the Zebulon Road franchise. He said after COVID, 80 percent of their business now comes from the drive-thru. So Craddock bought .75 acres behind his current store for $750,000 from the Bibb County school board to give him plenty of room for double drive-thru lanes. Craddock said they’ll actually reduce the seating in the store, and they will no longer have a playground. Craddock said only about 9 percent of their customers eat in the dining room.