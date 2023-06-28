Middle Georgia families will have to make do without the Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road in Macon from April 2024 until 2025 as the restaurant re-builds with more drive-thru and kitchen space.
Craig Craddock of Forsyth owns the Zebulon Road franchise. He said after COVID, 80 percent of their business now comes from the drive-thru. So Craddock bought .75 acres behind his current store for $750,000 from the Bibb County school board to give him plenty of room for double drive-thru lanes. Craddock said they’ll actually reduce the seating in the store, and they will no longer have a playground. Craddock said only about 9 percent of their customers eat in the dining room.
Currently the store can handle about 12 cars in the drive-thru line. With the new store, they’ll have room for 68 cars, said Craddock.
Craddock said the Zebulon Road store really struggles with getting cars off the adjacent roads and into the line. In fact the store has a higher than normal percentage of customers who give up on ordering at the store due to the traffic issues. Further, the drive-thru line often blocks handicapped parking spaces, making it hard for those customers.
Craddock said the new store will be a big boon for employees, with covered canopies to keep them dry and shaded in the drive-thru. The store will also have a break room for employees and a much larger kitchen.
While it will be a big change for Craddock’s Zebulon Road store, it’ll actually come after a renovating to his Eisenhower Parkway store. Renovations will begin there in January 2024 and be completed before they close the Zebulon Road store for demolition. Craddock said he plans to move his employees between the two stores so that everyone who wants to work will have hours the entire time.