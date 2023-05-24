Monroe County’s zoning board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend that commissioners reject a 300-page new zoning ordinance they’ve spent $40,000 and two years working on.
“I’ve listened to people around the county,” said board member Chad Tyler. “And it goes back to 300 pages.”
But after the rebuke, commissioner George Emami told the Reporter the next day, on Tuesday, that commissioners have scheduled a joint meeting with the zoning board from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 to try to salvage the giant proposal.
“I think enough are committed to making it match the overall desire of the community that we will be able to come together on what works,” said Emami.
Tyler had said just as couples sometimes renew their vows, maybe the county should renew its commitment to the zoning ordinance it’s had for the past 30 years, and make it better.
“Let’s get back to basics,” said Tyler. Tyler said if commissioners have problems with the current ordinance they should tweak it, rather than ditching it for a massive new ordinance that is very hard to read.
Board member Chuck Benson agreed.
“It’s time to step back and take a look at what we’re really doing,” said Benson. “I feel like we need to look at our current ordinance and see what was wrong with it and make corrections.”
Board member Red Ezelle also endorsed the plan to scrap the massive proposal.
“I know we spent a lot of time on it,” said Ezelle. “But I started reading through it and it’s so cumbersome. You wonder, does this really adhere to what we need to get done? I’m with Chad. I think we ought to back up and tweak what’s wrong in our ordinance, instead of adopting a 318-page ordinance that takes a month from Sunday to read.”
Only board chairman Jim Rollins voted against ditching the zoning proposal.
He said the county needs to be prepared as Bibb County continues to grow toward Monroe County.
“Growth is a natural part of our being,” said Rollins. “We have to plan for it. I would like not to read through it (300-page proposal) again. But some changes need to be made.”
The zoning board had found a bunch of troubling parts to the 318-page ordinance at its April meeting. Among those the proposal banned vinyl siding homes, required windows and shutters, and even required subdivisions with HOAs and more than 25 homes to have giant playgrounds. It also would have forced strict new hours on outdoor gun ranges like The Meadows in Smarr, one of the county’s biggest tourist attractions. County officials seemed not to realize many of those things were in the ordinance. The zoning board therefore suggested changes and asked commissioners to give the zoning board another chance to review the proposal before giving final approval and sending it back to commissioners.
But at Monday’s meeting, Tyler said as late as 11 a.m. on Monday, the zoning board learned that commissioners were still making changes to the giant proposal, this time related to its regulations on townhomes. Tyler said since there was no way they could see a final version at Monday’s meeting, they dropped the proposal from their agenda. He said he hoped commissioners would keep their word and let the zoning board have another say. He said he was uncomfortable taking any action on a proposal when they couldn’t read the entire document. Finally, said Tyler, he concluded the county should drop the big, unwieldy document and focus on modifying the current zoning ordinance, which is 70 pages, plus the current 40-page subdivision ordinance.
Tyler conceded that commissioners didn’t have to listen to their zoning board. But he said it is the consensus of the zoning board. They voted 3-1 to approve Tyler’s motion to recommend the county ditch the giant proposal.
Told of the zoning board’s recommendation on Monday, commissioner George Emami, who has spearheaded the 2-year push for a new zoning ordinance, seemed stunned.
“Wow,” Emami told the Reporter. “Interesting.”
Commissioners appoint members of the zoning board, and now they’ll apparently go back over the 300-page proposal together one more time on Sunday, June 4.