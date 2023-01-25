Baboons were a big problem for farmers in South Africa in the 1910s. They were destroying so many crops that the government hired bounty hunters to shoot them down. An infant chacma baboon was orphaned by these hunters and found near the farm of Albert Marr who took the young baboon into his home. Albert loved him so much he raised him as if he was his own son. He named him Jackie, and they became inseparable. Jackie soon was acting more human than ape.
The First World War broke out in 1914 and South Africa joined the Allies. In 1915 Albert volunteered to join the 3rd South African Infantry Regiment but requested that he be allowed to bring along his beloved baboon. His request was granted. In those days many military regiments had mascots such as dogs, horses, and even kangaroos.
It wasn’t long before Jackie began to imitate the life of a soldier. He carried a wooden rifle when he drilled alongside the troops. He stood at rigid attention and at parade rest with his hands behind his back. Jackie entertained his comrades by lighting their pipes and cigarettes and saluting officers when they passed. He had chow in the mess hall using army-issued utensils and perfect military manners.
After boot camp, Jackie’s commanders were so impressed with his abilities he was officially enlisted as a private with pay, a ration card, a cap with brass insignia and a tailored uniform complete with a hole cut out for his tail. Jackie enjoyed the comradeship only understood by soldiers. Although he was barely four feet tall, he was considered a brother-in-arms.
Jackie and Albert saw their first action in Egypt when the Senussi, allies of the Ottoman Empire were threatening to destroy the Suez Canal. The South Africans attacked the Senussi and captured their commander. Pvt. Marr was wounded in the shoulder during the heavy fighting and Jackie stayed by his side, licking his wounds and frantically doing everything he could to comfort his friend until medics arrived.
After Albert recovered, the unlikely comrades found themselves in the trenches on the Western Front. For two and a half years they fought side by side sharing the ghastly conditions of war in France and Flanders. Pvt. Jackie never fired a rifle or threw a grenade but on more than one occasion his acute eyesight and hearing saved many lives. He would walk along with Albert while he was pulling guard duty and would tug his coat if he saw or heard anything.
Out of a starting force of 3,000 men, only 140 were remaining of the 3rd South African Regiment after the Battle of Delvile Wood in July 1916. Those that were still standing continued to fight horrific battles against Germany and her allies. The Germans were getting nervous about the US entering the war and began a massive maneuver to push the allies back across the entire Western Front.
In one of these battles, the South Africans were pinned down under heavy fire and the men scrambled to pile stones around them for protection. Of course, Jackie emulated his fellow infantrymen and began to stack heavy stones of his own.
Suddenly an explosion went off and a piece of shrapnel entered one of Jackie’s paws and his right leg was nearly completely severed. Even in his pain, agony, and fear, the ape continued to drag himself from stone to stone piling them higher as the battle raged around him. Stretcher-bearers came to help the brave young monkey, but he fought them off, insisting that he continue his part in the battle. He finally relented and allowed Albert to pick him up and carry him to badly needed medical assistance.
Jackie’s doctor decided to amputate his leg but was concerned about using chloroform on an animal. Jackie survived and a passing ambulance took what was left of the poor soldier to the “Casualty Clearing Station” where he rapidly healed.
After a few months, the end of the “War to End All Wars” was in sight, and Privates Albert Marr and Jackie were shipped to England.
Jackie arrived as a war hero. Several decorations and medals were pinned on the chest of a baboon. On the right sleeve of his uniform were four chevrons. On his left sleeve, he wore a brass “Wounded in Combat” stripe. He was also promoted to the rank of corporal.
Private Marr and Corporal Jackie were then assigned to assist the Red Cross at fundraising functions. For half a crown, the public could shake the monkey’s hand while he was restrained with a collar attached to a chain. For five shillings a person could plant a wet kiss on Cpl. Jackie’s cheek. I’m sure neither soldier was happy with this public display, but they were never ones to disobey an order.
Jackie and Albert were finally discharged and returned home to a grand welcoming parade. Jackie later received a Citizen’s Service Medal. Soon after they returned to the family farm, a fire destroyed the farmhouse and tragically took Jackie’s life. Albert Marr joined his friend at the age of 84 in 1973.
