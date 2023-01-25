Cpl. Jackie

Private Albert Marr holding Corporal Jackie in his arms. 

Baboons were a big problem for farmers in South Africa in the 1910s. They were destroying so many crops that the government hired bounty hunters to shoot them down. An infant chacma baboon was orphaned by these hunters and found near the farm of Albert Marr who took the young baboon into his home. Albert loved him so much he raised him as if he was his own son. He named him Jackie, and they became inseparable. Jackie soon was acting more human than ape.

The First World War broke out in 1914 and South Africa joined the Allies. In 1915 Albert volunteered to join the 3rd South African Infantry Regiment but requested that he be allowed to bring along his beloved baboon. His request was granted. In those days many military regiments had mascots such as dogs, horses, and even kangaroos.