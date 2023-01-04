Can you believe it? It’s 2023! Last year, did you make any New Year’s resolutions? How many were you able to keep? Since it’s a new year, I think I will make it easy on myself and adopt my husband’s New Year’s resolution for 2023. It’s simple, consistent and easy to do. My hubby said, “There were many times in 2022, when I annoyed you, disturbed you, irritated you, forgot important dates and left my clothes on the floor. I just wanted you to know that I plan to do the same things in 2023!”
My husband’s New Year’s resolution was said with tongue in cheek. Nevertheless, both of us are setting new goals for 2023. If I stay true to form, I will fail in keeping some of mine. But there’s one resolution that I cannot neglect. What is it? I have to stay committed in pursuing my spiritual goals.
Someday every born-again son and daughter of God will stand before Jesus. Imagine looking into the face of your Creator and Savior–the One who went to the cross and died in your place. Imagine what it will feel like to come face to face with pure, unconditional love. I don’t think we will be in God’s presence for two seconds, before we wish we had loved more, gave more, prayed more, served more and worshipped more. But we have the opportunity to do these things now. Need we put them off another day–another year?
Let the words of the Apostle Paul encourage you in the most important resolution of all. He wrote in Philippians 3: 12-16 MSG: “I’m not saying that I have this all together, that I have it made. But I am well on my way, reaching out for Christ, who has so wondrously reached out for me. Friends, don’t get me wrong: By no means do I count myself an expert in all of this, but I’ve got my eye on the goal, where God is beckoning us onward—to Jesus. I’m off and running, and I’m not turning back. So let’s keep focused on that goal, those of us who want everything God has for us. If any of you have something else in mind, something less than total commitment, God will clear your blurred vision—you’ll see it yet! Now that we’re on the right track, let’s stay on it.”