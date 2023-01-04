martel

Carolyn Martel

Can you believe it? It’s 2023! Last year, did you make any New Year’s resolutions? How many were you able to keep? Since it’s a new year, I think I will make it easy on myself and adopt my husband’s New Year’s resolution for 2023. It’s simple, consistent and easy to do. My hubby said, “There were many times in 2022, when I annoyed you, disturbed you, irritated you, forgot important dates and left my clothes on the floor. I just wanted you to know that I plan to do the same things in 2023!”

My husband’s New Year’s resolution was said with tongue in cheek. Nevertheless, both of us are setting new goals for 2023. If I stay true to form, I will fail in keeping some of mine. But there’s one resolution that I cannot neglect. What is it? I have to stay committed in pursuing my spiritual goals.