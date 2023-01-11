The City of Forsyth, City Council, Main Street, Police Department, Fire Department and Merchants on the Square do a great job to provide entertainment for the Community - Concerts, Forsythia Festival, Fourth of July, Shop Small Saturday, Tree Lighting, Christmas Parade, and New Years Forsythia Ball Drop in addition to other events.
We need to acknowledge the folks who are responsible to really make it all happen. The City Maintenance Department Employees; Street Department Employees; Georgia Power; local volunteers and various other workers. This work force provide electric power and lighting; construct the stage and street closure barricades, along with other necessary equipment, and have all removed including trash early on Sunday morning. A “BIG THANKS” to whoever is in charge of the porta-potty detail. This is an important feature for everyone.
The Police Officers do a very commendable job of traffic; parking; crowd control; and provide added security. Thanks to the Firemen who provide ladder trucks or other equipment for various events.
It is an amazing coordinated effort by multiple Departments and Individuals to make this all come together to put on the show on the Square for our Community.
A “Big Thank You” to all who make the Entertainment Happen on The Square in “Mayberry.” We are fortunate to have this venue.