Well, here’s the response from the county via the county’s public information officer in response to my Open Records request asking why the 1 mill tax county voters approved by referendum several years ago to go to the Monroe County Hospital is no longer collected.
The response, which was likely approved and obviously “vetted” by the county attorney, commission chairman and county manager, was: “In response to your question about the mill of tax dedicated to the hospital. Following the 2017 hospital referendum, the Board of Commissioners raised its millage rate from 11.831 mills in 2016 to 13.310 mills in 2017 of which one mill was associated with Monroe County Hospital. Since then, as allocations from the county to Monroe County Hospital have slowly decreased from a high of $1.2 million in 2017 to a low of $0 in 2022, the county’s millage rate has also decreased beginning in 2019 when it dropped from 13.331 mills to 13.291 mills to 2020 when it was lowered from 13.291 mills to 13.187 mills to 2021 when it dropped further from 13.187 mills to 12.8 mills to 2022 when it decreased from 12.8 mills to 12.05 mills.
“Therefore, the one mill of tax associated with Monroe County Hospital is no longer being collected as the county’s millage rate has been reduced by more than one mill from a peak of 13.310 mills in 2017 to 12.05 mills in 2022 when no county allocation was provided for Monroe County Hospital”. Wonder what that has to do with assisting the hospital.
In my opinion, The Monroe County Commissioners found a way to be vindictive by denying what we citizens approved and but more so very obviously they wanted their own controllable hospital board at the expense of us citizens.
I have read the response many, many times and had several people read it also. So, now here’s your chance to read you this gobbledygook response. Full of transparency, covered with opaque and with a sheet of “Okay, the request has been obligated.” I have written many press releases and responses to Open Records requests with the total objective of being simple and simply to inform.
Here are some unattributed commissioner comments: “I can still be mad”; “We got something good”; You see what I am saying”; “ A border wall to keep us rural”; “I’m one of the implants”; “I can’t think of the word I want to use”; “You are welcome to chime in”; “I’m hyper focused”; “That’s just me”; “I see what you are saying.”
There was discussion between the commissioners and county manager about raising county water rates since furnishing county water has been a taxpayer subsidized amount since it began which the county had to pay $644,907 back in 2021.
NOW LET’S go over to the Forsyth City council where they approved an agreement to build/run a city sewer extension to the recently city annexed 1,600 acres belonging to H&H Timberlands. According to the legal document H&H Timberlands “desires to prepare the property for others to develop into various residential, institutional and commercial uses.” That’s called investing.
Of course, the city is girding their loins in probable and likey anticipation of the potential legal battle in regards to the city dumping their copper-infused water into the Ocmulgee, polluting down river. That’s gonnna be a court case that will drag out over years with the lawyers making fee money.
Guess they had to find out but the county commissioners spent $68,000 paying the consultant to explain the impact of impact fees. Obviously the ears and minds of the commissioners were attuned to us citizens who were opposed to the fees.
Beware! Although shelved for the time being, there is the possibility that impact fees could come up from the grave and arise again. Gone but not forgotten.
AND THIS from Ambrose Bierce’s The Devil’s Dictionary: “EXCESS, n: In morals, an indulgence that enforces by appropriate penalties the law of moderation”. I have to add this definition of Excess: an application used by governments to convince citizens and populist they are exceeding for our benefit.
One more: ‘MONUMENT, n. “A structure intended to commemorate something which either needs no commemoration or cannot be commemorated.’
