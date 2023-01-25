Last Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the uber-radical, extreme Supreme Court’s (SC) Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized all abortions. Last summer, that Roe decision was overturned by a common sense, conservative SC. Because Roe was overturned, the Leftist Cabal (LC) is screaming the narrative that women’s right to choose and right to reproductive health are being stolen, that women’s “right to privacy” are being denied, that women are not allowed to control their own bodies, and that women will be killed because back-alley abortions will become the norm. The LC demand we believe and adhere to their narrative. Our thoughts must not deviate; we must have consensus across all society; and we must obey our thoughtlords. Sorry to disappoint you libs, leftists, Dems, and other authoritarians. I will not conform to your vile groupthink. You’ve proven that you’re unable to think logically or objectively.
Quick civics lesson for you uninformed leftists: (We know who you are. You’re the Briben [sorry Biden], Hillary, Obama, and Stacey Abrams voters.) Since the Constitution was ratified in 1789, it has been amended 27 times. The first 10 amendments are called the Bill of Rights and were collectively passed/certified in 1791. So, in the ensuing 232 years (1791 to 2023), after those first 10, only 17 times has the Constitution been amended. The Founders made it difficult to amend so that capricious whims don’t become the law of the land. It requires support from two-thirds of Congress (both the House and the Senate) and 75% of the states.
Exactly because it’s difficult to amend, the Leftist Cabal seeks and demands another means, an easier means – one that they can control. You see, our LC regards the Constitution as a “living,” constantly evolving document that should “change with the times” or change as they see fit. They demand that activist judges be put on the bench so they can amend (change) the Constitution by judicial activism and disregard the constitutional process. The 1973 Roe decision was a 7-2 ruling, meaning seven activist justices discovered a new constitutional right; a right that was unknown in the first 184 years of the Republic. Those judges unconstitutionally passed (discovered) an amendment granting a “right to privacy” (RTP) to women. That newly discovered RTP meant that a woman could do whatever she wants with her body to include having an abortion at any time during her pregnancy, age of the fetus be damned.
To be clear, I agree that we should have a RTP. The broader question, and more difficult to answer, is what does that mean? Does it mean the State/Intel agencies cannot listen in on our phone calls or read your emails? Too late, the Patriot Act (passed after 9/11 attacks) allows that. Do we have agency (privacy and ownership) over our body or does the state? Do I have the privacy to inject illegal drugs into my body or can the state tell me no? And if not me, then who controls my body? If I have agency of my body, shouldn’t I be allowed to tell the state that I don’t want their vaccine? What about children? At what age do they have a RTP? Age 12, 14, 16, 18 or 21? If you say a 14-year old has a RTP, does that mean she should be allowed to have unfettered sex with anybody of any age? What about alcohol? What about hormone suppression drugs used to halt puberty; should a 14-year old have the right to those drugs? Or do parents have a say in their child’s development, alcohol use, drug consumption, and sexual activity?
Returning to Roe v. Wade, the SC “found” that women have a RTP. With that RTP, comes the right to do whatever they want with their body. Nobody can tell them otherwise; their body, their choice or so we’re told. There are several huge issues with that newly discovered right. First, that new “right” was not ratified by 2/3rds of Congress and 75% of the states. Instead it was discovered by seven extremist justices, thus it violated every aspect of the ratification process. Second, and more importantly, that new privacy right disregards the LIFE of the fetus developing within her womb. Talk about a right, what about the baby’s right to life? The evil LC claims a fetus doesn’t have a right to life because they’re not yet a person? So when does a fetus become a person? At 3-months, 5-months, when it becomes viable outside the womb or never?
The question, “when does a fetus become a person” and thus gain civil rights is the crux of the issue. Pro-lifers argue the moment an egg is fertilized it’s a fetus and becomes a person. Biblical passages such as Jeremiah 1:5 – “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart” are used to make the argument that an embryo is a person with all rights granted accordingly. Therefore, abortion is murder. State homicide laws, where killing a pregnant woman is a double homicide, is another argument to prove a fetus is a person. California is one such state that declared the killing of a pregnant woman counts as two homicides.
What about a woman’s right to her body? Just like a man, a woman has the right to do whatever she wants with her body. However, that changes once she becomes pregnant. Then, the life growing within her womb has a right to life. The LC argue that a 1-month, 2-month, etc. fetus, while it’s life, it’s not yet a person. That’s true in the sense that it’s not yet viable but it becomes viable in the 5th or 6th month.
If you pro-abortion zealots had recognized that abortions should be limited and NOT be permitted after the first trimester, many (perhaps most) pro-lifers could have lived with that. But you wicked abortionists demand you be allowed to kill a baby during all nine months of the pregnancy, even while the baby is being delivered. That’s infant sacrifice. NO, a baby, in or out of the womb, is a human, formed in God’s image. Civil society will not allow you evil abortionists to have your way. Thank God Roe was overturned.
