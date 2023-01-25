Sloan Oliver

Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS

Last Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the uber-radical, extreme Supreme Court’s (SC) Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized all abortions. Last summer, that Roe decision was overturned by a common sense, conservative SC. Because Roe was overturned, the Leftist Cabal (LC) is screaming the narrative that women’s right to choose and right to reproductive health are being stolen, that women’s “right to privacy” are being denied, that women are not allowed to control their own bodies, and that women will be killed because back-alley abortions will become the norm. The LC demand we believe and adhere to their narrative. Our thoughts must not deviate; we must have consensus across all society; and we must obey our thoughtlords. Sorry to disappoint you libs, leftists, Dems, and other authoritarians. I will not conform to your vile groupthink. You’ve proven that you’re unable to think logically or objectively.