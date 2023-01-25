To the Editor:
To the Editor:
School choice has become not just a “want” but an essential for families. Every parent deserves the opportunity to find the best school for their child. It can change a family’s future.
My family will be celebrating National School Choice Week from Jan. 22-28, along with millions of others across the country. The point of the week is to recognize that every child is different with unique values, challenges, motivations, and needs. Offering school options is an opportunity to support our students.
Children spend so much of their lives at school, and as parents, we trust their learning environment to make them feel safe, respected, and inspired. With the barriers and setbacks, we’ve all been through over the last two years, there’s absolutely no time to wait if the school your child currently attends doesn’t make them feel that way.
A school can be a great school and still not be the right fit for an individual child. My family moved from another county to Monroe County for the school system. I wanted the traditional in-person public school setting to work for my children and my family, but it did not. I’m grateful that we have been able to have the opportunity to choose Georgia Cyber Academy as our preferred School Choice.
I want every parent to have the power to choose a quality school for their kids. That’s why my family is celebrating this National School Choice Week. As parents, we need to stand up for the rights
Deanna White
Forsyth
