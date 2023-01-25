Will

Will Davis

Each January we comb the last 52 issues of the Reporter to find our best work from the previous year. We take the best and enter it into the Georgia Press Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest.

I am very proud of our staff and our newspaper. Our readers often tell us how much they enjoy their Reporter. And it’s nice when out-of-state journalists who judge the contest agree. We were named the second-best newspaper in the state among weeklies our size back in last year’s contest.