Each January we comb the last 52 issues of the Reporter to find our best work from the previous year. We take the best and enter it into the Georgia Press Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest.
I am very proud of our staff and our newspaper. Our readers often tell us how much they enjoy their Reporter. And it’s nice when out-of-state journalists who judge the contest agree. We were named the second-best newspaper in the state among weeklies our size back in last year’s contest.
But one impression I take from reading the last 12 months of On the Porch is that the room for improvement is clearly the biggest room in this house.
I suppose a lot of us have the tendency to judge harshly our own work. Or even our own face. As I get older and balder, I become better at avoiding mirrors altogether.
And writing is such a personal thing that it seems easy to hate. I wonder if other professions sometimes look at their work with disgust. Does a plumber ever flush a toilet he installed and think to himself: “That wasn’t my best day.”
Does a chef ever think of a salad he made last week and cringe?
Probably not. There’s something very vulnerable and self-conscious about writing that lends itself to insecurity and vulnerability.
So what do I hate about my own writing?
Well, the best writing, I believe, is descriptive. It transports readers to a specific place with specific people that they can smell, hear and touch. I think I have fallen into a polemic trap. I just want to vent my spleen, and my opinions, rather than telling a story. I want to get back to showing, not telling.
Maybe I should get back to what got me into this racket to start with. In Mrs. Smith’s fifth grade class at Aldert Root Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., we had a “writer-in-residence” come to our class. She was kind of a “visiting author.” I don’t remember her name or what book she wrote. But she tasked us with writing a descriptive narrative about some place we had visited. I chose a doctor’s waiting room. I described the room in great detail. A mother paced back and forth trying to quiet her crying baby. An old man tried to read a 10-year-old Time magazine over the screams. A middle-aged woman smoked nervously in the corner (this was 1986, you recall).
After reading our little ditties, the author lady pulled me aside with Mrs. Smith and raved about my abilities. She wrote a note home to my mother. And here I am 36 years later, still cobbling letters and words together to make a living.
But lately I haven’t been describing as much as I did back in fifth grade. Perhaps I have grown impatient in the digital age. Maybe I’m in too big of a hurry to take time to describe life as we see, hear and smell it. But it’s time to go back.
Our own Steve Reece has been helpful in this regard. His popular column right here next door to me always includes colorful and entertaining descriptions of life, whether in the present in Monroe County or back when he was building movie sets in Hollywood.
So here’s my belated New Year’s resolution: I’m going to try to slow down and observe, and listen, and yes, smell, life in Monroe County. And I’m going to jot down details of what I see and hear in my little Notepad app on my iPhone so I can re-tell it in this space. Maybe a year from now, I can look back at my missives in this space from 2023 without biting my lip, cringing and my face flushing with embarrassment. See, I’m doing better already.