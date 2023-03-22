Don

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

There is still “mystery” as to how a convicted felon and jailbird could become the treasurer of a local government agency. You read the story as I did, and the public comments on The Reporter’s Facebook page have raised questions as to how the felon could assume the responsibility of the checkbook and manage the Family Connection Agency. The county finance director, county manager and county commission chairman intervened by attending the meeting with the Family Connection treasurer. Here’s the question: shouldn’t those three and the county district attorney immediately, if not sooner, begin an investigation of how this happened? After all, it is taxpayer money.