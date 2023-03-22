ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
There is still “mystery” as to how a convicted felon and jailbird could become the treasurer of a local government agency. You read the story as I did, and the public comments on The Reporter’s Facebook page have raised questions as to how the felon could assume the responsibility of the checkbook and manage the Family Connection Agency. The county finance director, county manager and county commission chairman intervened by attending the meeting with the Family Connection treasurer. Here’s the question: shouldn’t those three and the county district attorney immediately, if not sooner, begin an investigation of how this happened? After all, it is taxpayer money.
Surely the saga will have an effect on the credibility of our local Family Connection. Those responsible for managing and overseeing a $60,000 plus tax paid budget will be responsible for keeping us citizens informed. Transparency has to be transparent, and the three county employees attending the recent Family Connection are not known for their government transparency often covered in opaqueness. See below.
Somebody out there needs to accept responsibility instead of playing the blame game. Already heard the comment, “It’s not our fault”!
IT HAS been 20 years since I have had to car shop. I made the mistake of clicking on a couple of Macon car dealer’s websites, and the fury has begun and my phone has been inundated, even with car dealers calling from Griffin and Jackson. I guess they share information.
I have yet to approach our local car dealers, saving them for hopefully a better deal. But I am determined to shop locally for a used car/truck. Don’t call or email. I will come to your dealership to shop!
THE ANSWER to The Question a couple issues ago: Was this year was the 36th Forsythia Festival and Steve McCall was the first with the correct answer. Steve receives a certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, car was at Bib Peach, slice of Jonah’s pizza, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single dip at Scoops and a fried green tomato appetizer at Juliette’s Whistle Stop Café.
Here’s The Question for this week: Which school board member changed their vote on the conflict of interest policy? First correct answer after 12 noon gets the goodie certificate.
BOTH Forsyth’s City Council and County Commissioners met this week: the council on Monday night and the commissioners on Tuesday night. I am sure Diane and Will covered both. Looked over both agendas; boring, just everything government,
IT WAS a few columns ago that I accessed the county’s check writing page. You can access the pages by clicking on the county web page and then the latest paid accounts/check register.
The latest check register posted was for 91 checks paying $791,653.05. Here are some of the checks paid: Inmate Medical, $5,318.99 for medical, dental hospital services; Commissioner George Emami reimbursed $240 for iPad Data fee; $1,971.40 for ammo; Macon Occupational Medicine got a check for $483 for medical, dental hosp svcs; obviously Macon is getting our sewerage since we paid $250 to Northside Portable Toilets. Guess the contents were dumped somewhere in Bibb County or maybe Macon.
The county’s United Bank Credit Card was used to rack up $7,670.32 for everything from motel rooms to car washes and Ingles. The biggest check, $587,111.81, was paid to United Grading and Excavating.
Almost didn’t recognize the name on the check paid to county attorneys Vaughn/Sundeen, the county’s attorneys.
IN REVIEWING the county’s check register, never are the salaries of our county commissioners listed. Neither are their expense report checks. Guess they don’t consider their salaries and expense reports public documents.
Guess I’ll have to file an Open Records request on your and my behalf for us to find out what is on their expense reports. Will keep you posted.
A FRIEND sent me these under the title “Aging With Humor.” Lee Trevino: The older I get, the better I used to be”; “I was thinking about how people seem to read the Bible a lot more as they get older, and then it dawned on me---they are cramming for their final exam.” That one was from George Carlin. And this one: “The important thing to remember is that I’m probably going to forget.” Author unknown. And Will Rogers wrote this: “The older we get, the fewer things seem worth waiting in line for.”
GOT A printable comment, suggestion or want to answer TheQuestion? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at media@bellsouth.net