Alarm clock

12:30 a.m.

Our cellphones are the most accurate timepieces ever held in the hands of mankind. Only atomic clocks are more precise. Most mobile devices use GPS to keep time and are accurate to within a few seconds. We have no excuse to ever be late.

Our lives are regulated down to the last second and we must keep track. Deadlines to meet. Quotas to make. It wasn’t always like this. When the first pocket watch was developed, it changed the way we viewed our lives. We began to live according to the rhythm of a ticking clock reminding us of the passage of precious time. We don’t eat when we’re hungry. We eat at suppertime, dinnertime, lunchtime.