Our cellphones are the most accurate timepieces ever held in the hands of mankind. Only atomic clocks are more precise. Most mobile devices use GPS to keep time and are accurate to within a few seconds. We have no excuse to ever be late.
Our lives are regulated down to the last second and we must keep track. Deadlines to meet. Quotas to make. It wasn’t always like this. When the first pocket watch was developed, it changed the way we viewed our lives. We began to live according to the rhythm of a ticking clock reminding us of the passage of precious time. We don’t eat when we’re hungry. We eat at suppertime, dinnertime, lunchtime.
We can blame the ancient Egyptians for our hectic way of life. One sunny day sometime before 1500 B.C., some Egyptian guy decided to make a sundial. He divided the time between sunrise to sunset into 12 equal parts which gave us the hours on our modern clock. If for some reason he had chosen to split the time into 10 hours, for instance, we would have a 20-hour day with each hour, minute, and second, stretched out to fit the length of a day.
The Babylonians came up with the idea of dividing hours into 60 minutes. Since that worked so well, they also divided up the minutes into 60 seconds. The number 60 was very special to Babylonians.
Sundials remained an integral part of civilization up until the railways arrived in the 1840s. Official local time used by governments and commerce was taken from a sundial set up in the community. After clocks were invented, sundials were then used to reset clocks which weren’t nearly as accurate as a shadow cast by the sun.
Water clocks, candles, and hourglasses were also devices used for tracking the passage of time. Even though they had limitations on how long they could be used without having to be reset, they were handy for ending the speech of a long-winded orator.
Even though early American businessman Levi Hutchins never had to get up early, he liked it. In 1787 he invented the first known mechanical alarm clock to wake him up at 4 a.m. It was better than the “knocker-uppers” who would go around to people’s homes during early morning hours to bang on their doors with a stick. Hutchins made his clock because he had a “firm rule” to always be up and about before sunrise.
Even though windup alarm clocks were usually excellent timekeepers, they couldn’t always be trusted. You had to remember to wind them, and the cheaper ones ran a little slow. If you wanted to snooze a little, you had to wake up just enough to manually reset the alarm time.
While working on a project in a third-world country a couple of decades ago I was staying in a hotel where the overnight clerks weren’t dependable enough to trust them with a wake-up call. I found an American-made Westclox Little Ben alarm clock in a nearby store and nipped that problem right in the bud. You might remember those clocks. They had hands that went around in a circle and would point at numbers. From that people could tell time.
It was in the middle of the monsoon season, and I was working in the middle of a rainforest. My job was grueling, and I’d get back to my room slap wore out. Once, I was so exhausted, as soon as I took a shower and put on dry clothes, I removed my glasses for a little nap before supper time.
After what seemed like only a few minutes I woke in a start and checked the clock. I can’t see squat without my glasses, and what I saw was 6 a.m. I assumed I had forgotten to set the alarm for 5. The crew met every morning in the lobby at 5:30 when we would all get on a bus and head out. I couldn’t believe none of my buddies called my room. They left without me and broke my heart.
I raced outside the hotel, woke a taxi driver by waving a twenty-dollar American bill in his face and jumped in the front seat. I pushed that poor driver to race through the cobblestone streets faster than he had ever driven in his life. He was torn between watching the road and keeping an eye on the crazy gringo who kept yelling in English and in Spanish, “Move it! Move it!”
Suddenly I noticed it seemed like nighttime. It was dark. There was no traffic. I sheepishly asked the driver the time. It was nearly 1 a.m. I realized then that when I had looked at the clock earlier it was actually 12:30 a.m. The little hand was on 12 and the big one on 6. Not the other way around.
We drove much slower on the way back and I tipped him an extra twenty bucks.
