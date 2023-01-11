To the Editor:
I recently wrote a letter complimenting Terry Johnson’s Monroe Outdoors columns. Since then, he wrote the column about the Rufous Hummingbirds. I have had a female Rufous Hummer through the fall at my Hall County home the last four years. She stayed until Dec. 20 the first year and Jan. 26 the second year. Both times we had a cold snap and I was afraid that she had died. Last year she stayed until March 20 and I was confident that she had migrated to her nesting area. Each year she returned in late July. This year she was very active at the feeders on Wednesday Dec. 21 and I have not seen her since. The major arctic cold front got here on Dec. 23 and I hope that she was moving ahead of it! I still have my feeders out and will maintain them for a few more weeks. It has been awesome having her here into the winter the last four years! I will be looking for her in July!