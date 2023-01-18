I was channel surfing recently looking for a good movie to watch. I came across a movie titled “Event Horizon.” The time setting is the year 2047. The rescue vessel, Lewis and Clark is dispatched to answer a distress signal received from the Event Horizon, a starship that disappeared seven years earlier.
The starship was built to test an experimental gravity drive which generates an artificial black hole. If the power of a black hole can be harnessed, then travel time over astronomical distances would be reduced. The description of the movie was intriguing, but I couldn’t watch it. It was too creepy.
Movie makers, astronomers, and physicists find black holes fascinating. I remember watching a Focus on the Family broadcast, and award winning educator Dr. Richard Swenson was discussing black holes. Swenson said all galaxies have black holes. Our Milky Way galaxy apparently has many of them.
Dr. Swenson commented: “To get a feeling of how intense a black hole is, if you took the earth and made it into a black hole, you’d have to crush the sphere of the earth into less than one half inch. When something is crushed like that, it has an enormous gravitational pull.” The gravitational pull is so intense, that nothing can escape it, not even light. Thus, the name black hole.
Swenson added, “The closer you come to the edge of a black hole, you reach a place called the event horizon. If you step one inch closer, you’re gone!” Next, Swenson posed this question: “So what is a Sovereign God’s opinion of a black hole? Does God sometimes stand on an event horizon and taunt a black hole? What happens if He sort of slips over the edge a little bit? Who wins in that tug of war? Does God win, or does the black hole win?” Swenson concluded that God wins since there is nothing in the universe, nothing in the created order that is more powerful than the Creator who spoke it all into existence.
One last thought on the subject. The next time you feel yourself slipping over the edge into doubt, fear and worry (which are all black holes in themselves), pray and draw near to Jesus, your Creator and Savior. Remember God’s promise found in Deut. 31:8: “The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you or forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Amen.