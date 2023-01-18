ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
One thing I have learned having worked for both state and federal governments is that attempts to apply common sense to issues that affect us citizens is and has become government rarity. Here are a couple of local examples by The They Think They Are The High And Mighty by ignoring common sense.
First, the Forsyth City council voting to spend $5 million of taxpayer money to pump “treated” city wastewater into the Ocmulgee River. This is totally ignorant of applying common sense. Instead of solving the city’s wastewater problem, the mayor, city manager and TTTATH&M are attempting to pawn their wastewater problems off to someone else.
After hearing from several persons living on the banks of the Ocmulgee River and a couple of Macon-Bibb County residents, lawsuits and more lawsuits seem to be looming in near future in the form of cease-and-desist court orders.
TTTATH&M, mayor and city manager have approved to run a city wastewater pipe and dump the water in the Ocmulgee River spending $5 million of taxpayer money not including the purchase of land for easement to pipe the “wastewater” down to the river. As the city manager stated, it would be cheaper to build the waste pipe and dump the water instead of spending money on chemicals to treat the tainted water.
Hey, mayor and city manager and TTTATH&M: what about using the wastewater to water the greens and fairways at the city-owned golf course? Oh! I forgot, that makes too much common sense.
Hey, mayor, city manager and TTTATH&M, here’s another common sense solution: use the waste water to fill the city swimming pools. Oh! I forgot that makes too much common sense.
Hey, mayor, city manager and TTTATH&M here’s another common sense solution to solve the city’s wastewater problem: what about using the wastewater in the city’s Splash Pad? Oh no! I forgot that makes too much common sense.
Hey, mayor, city manager and TTTATH&M: Use the water in all the city’s fire-plugs. Oh no, that makes too much common sense.
One more “image” problem the city will be facing is the appointment of a Forsyth City Council member to the Monroe County Hospital Board. What’s gonna happen when the city has a problem with the local hospital? I can already tell you what’s gonna happen if the hospital has a problem with the city or vice-versa. The Forsyth city council member will have to recuse himself from the council or the hospital board.
