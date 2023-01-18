Will

Will Davis

Can you imagine making your living by selling dangerous cobras to people?

Apparently Timothy Gould could. Until last Thursday at least. That’s when Monroe County deputies helped the DNR take the Pennsylvania man to jail (see the story on the front page). He was selling venomous cobras online to an undercover sting, and then meeting “customers” in the Royal 7 parking lot. Only they weren’t customers, but undercover DNR agents.