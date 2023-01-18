Can you imagine making your living by selling dangerous cobras to people?
Apparently Timothy Gould could. Until last Thursday at least. That’s when Monroe County deputies helped the DNR take the Pennsylvania man to jail (see the story on the front page). He was selling venomous cobras online to an undercover sting, and then meeting “customers” in the Royal 7 parking lot. Only they weren’t customers, but undercover DNR agents.
It makes me wonder: how does one pursue a career in cobra sales? Can you imagine at Career Day at school, and little Johnny, or Timothy, says: “I wanna be a cobra salesman when I grow up!” The kid would be in the counselor’s office before lunch time.
Is there a Cobra College? Do Cobra companies send their employees to conventions to become better salesmen of illegal and venomous reptiles?
Florida officials actually started the investigation, calling it “Operation Viper”, in 2020. Seems like a fitting name.
When they caught Gould in Florida, he had 27 venomous snakes in his car. That’s a traffic stop to remember.
Cobras are nothing to play with. They kill their prey, including humans, by injecting venom through their fangs. The venom is a neurotoxin that attacks the medulla oblongata—the respiratory control center in the brain. This can stop the victim’s breathing and heartbeat.
But, animal lovers insist, a cobra only attacks a human if it feels threatened. Yeah, well, we’re not gonna find out when he feels that way OK?
A cobra’s venom is not as potent as some snakes, but they deliver a huge amount of neurotoxin in just one bite. Cobras can administer two tenths of an ounce at one time. This means just one bite from the snake could kill 20 people. Happy New Year!
I’m more sympathetic to Salim Khan of India. Back in September, according to Newsweek, a cobra attacked him while he was working in a rice paddy. Instead of seeking medical attention, Khan grabbed the snake, and bit it back.
“The next villagers saw of the man,” reports Newsweek, “he was parading the now-dead snake around his neck. The man did not appear to be in any pain following the alleged bite.”
Indians know how to handle a cobra bite. Would you believe that, according to WHO, about 5 million Indians are bitten by snakes each year? Those bites lead to between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths.
Yeah, it’s probably a good idea to make cobras illegal, and to enforce the law.
Sheriff Brad Freeman was telling me that pythons are causing huge problems in the Everglades in Florida. I Googled it, and the high sheriff is, of course, correct.
“Deer, raccoons, possums and fox once flocked the area of the Everglades National Park in south Florida,” reports CNN. “Nowadays, you’re lucky if you spot one mammal in the area, according to wildlife experts.”
And that is due to non-native Burmese pythons, who have established a breeding population in South Florida. They have destroyed so much wildlife and swamp habitat that Florida officials have opened the Everglades to python hunting hoping to get rid of the pests.
I guess it shouldn’t surprise us that snakes are posing big problems. But with all due to respect to our First Mother, Eve, can we send men to handle the problem?
A Fortune 500 company is looking to build a facility in the Indian Springs Business Park, bringing about 60 full-time jobs and 120 part-time jobs to town, city council learned on Tuesday as we went to press. Joyce White of the Monroe County development authority asked the city for help moving power lines if the project comes to fruition. Sounds like more good and exciting things are in store for Forsyth-Monroe County. Stay tuned!