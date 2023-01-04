In reference to Ralph Bass’ letter in the Dec. 21 Reporter, “Too much crime in the Reporter”, I totally disagree with his letter. Mr. Bass should be thankful along with others that our hometown paper keeps us up-to-date on crime and the people who commit it. We are so thankful to know even when a prisoner has escaped, so we can remember to lock-up and take more caution.
Mr. Bass doesn’t know, or hasn’t seen how loaded our jails have been for over 25 years now. He hasn’t talked one on one to these people as I have in three jail ministries in three different counties. Does he not realize how many families are being wiped out from drugs and alcohol abuse? He hasn’t come into his home and found his brother shot by their own hand due to alcohol abuse. Criminal activity is very much alive in our country as well as in all other countries, another sign of the end of times. I thank God for this newspaper and all of its staff. Keep up your good work and be blessed in our new year of 2023. Continue to keep this Christian mother and grandmother, and everyone else, informed!