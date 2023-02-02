Even though I live in another State, I still subscribe to and read thoroughly every edition of Georgia’s Best County Newspaper—The Monroe County Reporter. I have family living in Monroe County—one who is a Senior at Mary Persons High School, so I want to know what’s going on in my former hometown.
I read with dismay the news report about Monroe County Board of Education’s vote for a new Chairperson. Why dismay? Some things never seem to change. Deal-making has come to be a way of doing things in government when some people try to manipulate the approved processes in order to get what “THEY” want. This ugly tactic appears to exist at all levels of government—City, County and on up the ladder, or in this case, in the heart of the ladder. But deal-making to become BOE Chairperson just seemed over the top.
I read the back story which was published in the same edition of The Reporter. Then, the news article and its facts became even more disturbing. Why is there a need for a “deal”? I thought the idea was for all BOE members to work together for the betterment of the students and the schools. The BOE has some fancy words in their Vision, Mission, and Guiding Principles…but conspicuously missing is the word “honesty.” I examined the document containing the Vision, Mission and Guiding Principles and, lo and behold, there is a publisher’s copyright at the very bottom of page 2 that credits ownership of the Copyright ©2023 to eBoardSolutions.Inc—All Rights Reserved.
Our BOE members did not even write their own Vision, Mission and Guiding Principles. Maybe they don’t have an understanding of what their real role is…guiding the Educational Philosophy of the County. Maybe that is why a coup was necessary to continue forward in the governing of such a community service.
When Closed Door Decisions are made one might assume that one reason is the people in the meeting have Closed Minds, or another reason might be that some of members are addicted to the power of being in charge whether they are worthy of that role or not.
I know the people behind the names in the story. I could editorialize about each of them and how I view their strengths, weaknesses, and character. But, that is not the intent of this letter. I want you folks who live in Monroe County to start really questioning the decisions made by the BOE and trail not only where the money is spent but who gets hired to fill open positions. Your children or grandchildren will be the beneficiaries of your efforts, or they will be the victims of the malfeasance or lack of character exhibited by your Board of Education.