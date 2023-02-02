To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I wanted to share an email I have sent to Forsyth’s mayor and council concerning their plan to dump city wastewater into the Ocmulgee River:
I have been reviewing your request to the State EPD to dump your sewer into the river at Juliette and would like to ask you to please reconsider this plan. There are better options discussed in the Hofstadter study, and I have to think that there may be better options yet to be explored. It may seem like the most expedient, or cost effective solution for Forsyth, but I think you don’t understand what you are doing, or you wouldn’t be doing it. The river is a valuable resource for the whole area. There are many homeowners and other landowners as well as wildlife, some of it threatened or endangered, that will be directly affected. Even if you don’t care about the environmental impact, there will undoubtedly be negative economic impact as well.
Myself and others still depend on the river for subsistence. I don’t know what the health effects might be. Why is it that Juliette has to deal with everyone else’s environmental consequences? We will likely be dealing with the implications of Plant Scherer for years, maybe generations, while reaping few of the benefits. Many of us are still drinking wellwater that could be contaminated. We don’t even get the good internet that the county guys are always bragging about. Somebody else gets the gold mine, Juliette gets the shaft ( to borrow a phrase ). I implore you to reconsider this plan.
Mack Faircloth
Juliette
