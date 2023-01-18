Crushed eggshells

Crushed eggshells scattered near a feeder are a buffet for birds who need the calcium they provide. (Photo/Terry Johnson)

After eggs are cracked open, the shells are usually tossed into the trash. However, some enterprising individuals have discovered many innovative ways to make good use of eggshells.

For example, some health-minded folks eat eggshells to increase the calcium in their diet. Coffee lovers have learned that the bitterness of the favorite brew can be reduced by simply adding eggshells to coffee grounds before brewing.