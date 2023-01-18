After eggs are cracked open, the shells are usually tossed into the trash. However, some enterprising individuals have discovered many innovative ways to make good use of eggshells.
For example, some health-minded folks eat eggshells to increase the calcium in their diet. Coffee lovers have learned that the bitterness of the favorite brew can be reduced by simply adding eggshells to coffee grounds before brewing.
In addition, gardeners will scatter eggshells around tomato plants to help reduce the chance of tomatoes developing dreaded end rot. A lot of other people feed eggshells to the birds that visit in their backyards.
A survey conducted by the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology revealed that out of more than 6,000 participants in Project FeederWatch nine percent feed backyard birds eggshells. In fact, out of all the food items fed to birds in backyards across the United States, eggshells earned 17th place, just a percentage point below peanuts (in the shell), and peanut butter/suet mixes.
If you decide to add eggshells to the menu of your backyard restaurant, there are a few things you need to know.
First, to thwart the spread of diseases, it is best to either boil or heat the shells in an oven. Before the eggshells are heated, thoroughly rinse them. If you heat them in an oven, place them on a cookie pan and heat them at a temperature of 250ºF until they are dry.
Next, break the eggshells into small pieces. Some folks prefer to crush them into tiny chips. Others serve eggshells that are no larger than a fingernail.
Eggshells can be fed in a number of ways. For example, you can sprinkle them on the ground near feeders. They can also be combined with seeds and suet and to make homemade suet cakes. Others mix eggshells with seeds offered on bird feeding tables or platform feeders.
Purple martin fanciers feed eggshells more often than other backyard bird enthusiasts do. One of the popular ways to feed them to purple martins is to place them in a metal pie pan that has drain holes drilled in it. The pan is then mounted on a pole and erected near a purple martin nesting colony.
If you want to try something different, next spring when the songbirds are migrating north, set out a Spring Warbler Tray. Warblers and other songbirds that predominantly eat insects rarely visit feeders. However, they will sometimes eat berries and sliced fruit presented on such a tray. If you scatter eggshells around the fruit, these insectivorous birds just might be enticed to eat some bits of eggshells.
Eggshells are beneficial to birds simply because birds need calcium. Eggshells are an important source of this mineral. In the case of female songbirds, their need for calcium is particularly acute prior to the time they lay their eggs. Birds typically obtain calcium from their food (e.g. small snails, seeds, insects and the like). However, at times the food they eat does not provide them with all of the calcium they need.
Some experts believe this is why blue jays eat the eggs of nesting birds. This may also be the reason why blue jays have the habit of plucking paint chips off the sides of houses and other buildings. Since many paints are high in calcium, they make an ideal supplemental source of this much-needed mineral. In fact, blue jays even go so far as to hoard paint chips.
Biologists have also discovered blue jays consume more than twice as much calcium as other birds. It is interesting to note that blue jays living in the Northeast are more apt to harvest paint chips than anywhere else. Experts believe that this is possibly because the fertility of the soil there has suffered from acid rain. The amount of calcium in the soil is just a fraction of what it was in the past.
As you might imagine, the demand for eggshells is greater during the nesting season than at any other time of the year. However, you can feed eggshells to the birds throughout the year.
With that in mind, why not give this feeding option a try? It will not cost you anything, and the feathered patrons of your bird café will benefit from your actions. Now that is what I call a good deal.
