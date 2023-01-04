The Monroe county commission has had a busy but productive year. Let’s review the highlights.
We started the year in the middle of two large projects, internet expansion and Juliette water expansion. We still have a few outliers we are working on with internet but are pushing to cover “the last mile.” Material price increases pushed us to tighten the budget belt on water but we have made a lot of progress and hope to complete the project very soon.
Landfill cell construction was challenged with increased prices and unforeseen construction issues but after budget adjustments and design changes we have the project complete. (More on this later.)
Throughout the year we have taken on the task of a land usage plan for the county that addressed property maintenance and upkeep, residential development, commercial and industrial placement, and currently impact fees. Through community surveys, informative publications for concerned citizens, countless meetings, public hearings, etc. we have gauged public sentiment and tried to tailor policy to what the citizens want and what makes the best sense. While we are still pondering a final decision on impact fees, we have at least implemented some policies that will lead to satisfying the citizens wants and needs.
Passing the Tsplost will be a big benefit. However, we are going very slowly on projects and spending this money as the newly quoted prices for road construction and paving is extremely high. We want to get the most for our money. Junior Watts, our road superintendent, retired this year but was replaced with public works director, Chris Walker. He is quickly becoming a great asset to the organization. Along with Gary, his right hand man with roads, Kim Stokes in advisory role, and a great team of road department employees, I look for great things from them in the coming year.
Once again, the finance team did a superb job of keeping close tabs on spending, accounting, and handling of funds. For the first time ever, Monroe county had zero findings in their annual audit which is extremely difficult to achieve with the amount of employees, departments, budgets, and line items a municipality has.
While our fire chief was already on board last year, his group has made substantial gains in training, recruiting and professionalism. They will have the benefit and responsibility of manning additional fire stations 24 hours next year with a brand new station in Smarr on land donated by Oglethorpe Power. Work on High Falls fire station relocation continues.
The water dept has had its issues this year with personnel changes, billing, and more recently, supply problems in the High Falls area. We continue to look at policy changes as well as technology improvements to accurately charge fairly for the service while remaining a self funded enterprise.
2023 will bring in new challenges and opportunities. We are already facing the revenue loss of some Plant Scherer partners. While we overcame the initial $2 plus million revenue loss for the coming year, we need to continue to prepare for further revenue losses by expanding commercial and industrial development in areas that can best support them while minimizing impact to residences and agricultural properties. Solid waste is one of our largest services financially. We have retained a new engineering firm, Triple point, who brings a whole new set of eyes on our process of handling waste. We will use their expertise along with the knowledge of our new public works director and Mr. Stokes, our roads advisor, to bring best practice ideas and investment needs to head this service towards a self funded enterprise. It will be a difficult task and not without investment and policy changes but it is another great opportunity to turn a department around and further provide fiscally responsible services to our county.
I wish each of you a happy and productive new year and will continue to strive to serve the citizens, visitors, and businesses of Monroe county as best I can. God bless each of you. Now, Let’s get after it.
Eddie Rowland represents District 2 on the Monroe County commission. He writes an annual overview about county government.