Rowland

Commissioner Eddie Rowland

The Monroe county commission has had a busy but productive year. Let’s review the highlights.

We started the year in the middle of two large projects, internet expansion and Juliette water expansion. We still have a few outliers we are working on with internet but are pushing to cover “the last mile.” Material price increases pushed us to tighten the budget belt on water but we have made a lot of progress and hope to complete the project very soon.