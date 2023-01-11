To the Editor:
The story on page 3A of last week’s Reporter, “County fears more Plant Scherer losses,” needs to be front page news. This is what I used to see on the front page. I felt like it got buried on page 3A with the big ads around it.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 2:48 am
This is income for Monroe County and from what I see we don’t have a replacement for it other than increasing taxes for residents.
Residents need to have this in our faces so we can “protest” accordingly. Maybe a prediction calculator on how much taxes could go up per household without the revenue from this plant. Just something to get the pendulum swinging towards more realistic goals.
People want to complain about the service at Popeyes, or McDonald’s, but we will never get better service restaurants until we get big business here. I hate that big business could possibly push out mom and pop businesses, but we have to find a balance. We need leaders who have a plan to make this town inviting to businesses.
I love my county! I am an “implant.” I was not born here and have only lived here just shy of 5 years. But with the inflation on cost of EVERYTHING needed to survive we can not afford the tax bill that is soon coming due.
All that land where the power plant is will not be able to be used for anything else for a very long time after it closes. I know during that time they will still have to pay taxes on it but that doesn’t add up to much next to what it was paying when in full operation.
I may not be fully educated in this department or any really for that matter. But I do pay attention and can make sense of a lot of it.
Thank you for all you do and all your hard work. It is appreciated!
Kristina Pryde
Forsyth
