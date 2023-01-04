Bobbie

Bobbie the Wonder Dog

A hundred years ago, any cross-country journey in an automobile was an adventure. Paved roads were rare. Dirt roads were the norm. Still, the cars looked cool and could take a beating. If they needed repair, the average man could fix nearly any mechanical issue with a small toolbox.

In August 1923, Frank Brazier, of Silverton, Oregon, loaded up his wife, two daughters, and a two-year-old Scottish Collie mix named Bobbie into his trusty automobile for a trip to visit family in Wolcott, Indiana. No one knew that the family dog would soon put Silverton on the map.