A hundred years ago, any cross-country journey in an automobile was an adventure. Paved roads were rare. Dirt roads were the norm. Still, the cars looked cool and could take a beating. If they needed repair, the average man could fix nearly any mechanical issue with a small toolbox.
In August 1923, Frank Brazier, of Silverton, Oregon, loaded up his wife, two daughters, and a two-year-old Scottish Collie mix named Bobbie into his trusty automobile for a trip to visit family in Wolcott, Indiana. No one knew that the family dog would soon put Silverton on the map.
Today that approximately 2,500-mile trip can be made in around 32 hours of driving time. Back in the 1920s, the government was introducing the new U.S. Highway System and that same distance could’ve taken weeks. Gas was around 40 cents a gallon. After adjusting for inflation, that would equal $6.59 per gallon in today’s economy. I would’ve stayed home.
After finally making it to Wolcott, the Brazier family rested and were enjoying their visit when Bobbie was suddenly attacked by three dogs while he was out in the yard taking care of business. The unprovoked attack frightened Bobbie so much that he ran off in a direction no one knew. What had been a wonderful time was now ruined and the family spent the rest of their vacation looking high and low for their beloved pooch with no success. Heartbroken, they finally gave up and headed back to Oregon.
Six months later, to everyone’s amazement, Bobbie showed up on the doorstep of the Brazier home with his toenails worn down to nothing and paws bleeding. He was ragged, mangy, and dirty. Bobbie had traveled around 14 miles per day during his trek across the Great Plains, deserts, rivers, and mountains.
Scrawny from walking over the Continental Divide during the hardest part of winter, he was welcomed with loving arms and was nourished back to health. Soon the entire town of Silverton heard about Bobbie’s ordeal, and he became known as Bobbie the Wonder Dog.
Newspapers across the nation quickly picked up the story and Bobbie became an overnight sensation. These days, we would say he went viral. Hundreds of letters from people in all parts of the world sent Bobbie the best of wishes. He was given keys to cities and honored with ribbons and a jewel-studded harness and collar. He was even given a paragraph in “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” and played himself in the 1924 silent film “The Call of the West.”
No one really knows how Bobbie was able to find his way home. Some say it was due to his fierce sense of loyalty to his family. The humane society’s explanation was that Bobbie followed his owners into northeast Indiana then went in several different directions searching for their scent and finally had the sense enough to know which way was west. That part, they couldn’t explain.
On their way to Indiana, the Braziers drove only during the day. When nightfall came, they camped at service stations along the way and would fill up the next morning before starting out on another day on treacherous, bumpy roads. It was later learned that Bobbie had stopped at each of these stations on his way home.
Bobbie didn’t complete his trip completely alone, though. After the story broke, people who had fed and helped him along the way wrote the Braziers with stories about their time with the now-famous dog. One woman described how she took care of him for a few days when he came to her with serious injuries to his paws and legs. Even a hobo in a homeless camp wrote about meeting the canine hero one night.
From these stories, the Humane Society was able to describe the route Bobbie took and after an investigation, officials confirmed that he had indeed traveled on paws 2,800 miles in the harshest of conditions to return home.
Bobbie died in 1927 after only six years of life. He was interned with honors in Portland at the Oregon Humane Society’s pet cemetery. The eulogy was given by Mayor George Baker and the German shepherd Hollywood movie star, Rin Tin Tin laid a wreath at his grave. Over his grave, a fancy white and red doghouse was placed, and his gravestone sits outside the house for all to view. In late 2012, a movement was started by citizens in Silverton to have Bobbie’s remains taken to his hometown for proper reburial and memorialization.
In honor of Bobbie’s famous demonstration of loyalty, the town has an annual children’s pet parade that reminds its citizens how important animals are in our lives. The first parade was led by Bobbie’s son, Pal.
Scientists say that dogs can work with the magnetism in the earth much like migrating birds which helps them navigate. Others would argue that Bobbie was just a good dog.
