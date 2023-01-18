JUST THE WAY IT IS
Oh the Humanity!! Isn’t karma great? Only months ago, Briben (sorry, I mean Biden) excoriated President Trump for his handling of classified documents, calling him “irresponsible.” Now Briben (I mean Biden) is involved in a much worse situation. He’s going down in a huge fireball very similar to the Hindenburg. Someone(s) wants Briben gone. The question is who and why.
In case you’ve been asleep, last week dozens of classified documents were “suddenly” discovered in several locations controlled or owned by Briben – to include the Washington DC office he occupied after leaving office and the garage at his Delaware home. The classified documents are from his time as vice president, meaning Briben has possessed them for over six years, has moved them around several times, and has NEVER stored them in a secure facility as required by law.
I can hear you wacko Dems screaming, “not as bad as Trump” or “What’s the big deal, Trump took classified documents when he left the White House.” Oh, how wrong you are. As president, Trump had absolute authority to declassify any document(s) he chooses; a VP doesn’t have that authority. If Trump said they’re declassified, they’re declassified; whether they have “SECRET” stamped on them or not. Even if Trump didn’t declassify the documents in his possession, those documents have been stored in a secure facility, under armed, Secret Service protection, the entire time. No random visitor can accidentally stumble into Mar-a-Lago because it’s guarded 24/7. Biden’s documents have NEVER been held in a secure facility. They were piled up next to his car, in the garage. Remember, Briben ran his 2020 presidential campaign out of his house. Undoubtedly, dozens (perhaps hundreds) of people had access to his entire house. Additionally, whether Biden’s possession was accidental or intentional is irrelevant. He broke the law by possessing those classified documents.
Hank Johnson (D-GA), perhaps the dumbest person in Washington, claims the documents might have been planted by someone trying to frame Briben. At first, I laughed at Johnson’s accusation. It sounded almost as stupid as his claim that Guam could tip over if it got overcrowded. Then, on second thought, Democrats, FBLie, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have become so corrupt, that planting documents must be considered a possibility.
First off, Dems always accuse others of doing exactly what they’re doing or planning to do. (They accused Trump of tampering with the 2016 election while they tampered with the 2016 election.) Next, the FBLie has a long history of trying to get rid of enemies. They tried to destroy MLK Jr. back in the 1960’s. More recently, the FBLie was involved in the 2016 Russia hoax trying to frame Trump; they instigated the October 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer (Michigan); and they planted agents among the January 6 protestors to get the crowd riled.
Why would the FBLie/DOJ want to set up Briben? Quick answer - he’s served his usefulness, and now that he’s talking re-election; he’s become a liability – he’s increasingly tied to corruption linked to China, to Ukraine, and to Big Pharma; to collusion with Big Tech to silence opposition; to the opioid/open border crisis, etc., etc. Combine his corruption with his senility, and Briben’s gotta go. How? Plant some classified documents that he used while the vice, notify some staffers to dig around, discover those documents, and don’t notify anyone for several months (making it appear that they tried to cover it up).
It’s obvious that Biden’s handlers have decided that he must go. How do I know? Because information about these classified documents was leaked to the media. Dems selectively leak info when they want to take out an opponent. Consider the Durham investigation looking into Hillary and the Dems’ 2016 Russia collusion hoax; it’s been ongoing for four years and we’ve heard nothing – i.e. no leaks. Now, a few classified documents get discovered and the media knows everything. Biden’s lawyers could have easily burned/shredded the documents and nobody would have known. They didn’t do that. Instead, they called the DOJ. Someone wants Briben (I mean Biden) involved in a scandal because they want him gone.
Last week, as I watched Governor Kemp’s inauguration, I kept saying, “Thank God, Stacey Abrams will never be governor.” Every Georgian should thank God as well. During his speech, Kemp methodically laid out Republican success after Republican success, none of which would have been possible had Abrams, or other Dems, been elected back in 2018 or in 2022. For example, in April 2020, Georgia was the first state in the nation to “re-open” after the Covid lockdowns. Kemp was criticized by every Dem from Stacey Abrams to CNN (the political arm of the Dems) to Pelosi. Because of Kemp’s leadership, Georgia had fewer business failures during Covid than almost any other state. The result was tax revenues dropped very little allowing the state to accumulate over $5billion in surplus revenue. Again, Abrams criticized Kemp for his Covid policy which tells me she wanted businesses closed for years. The state’s large surplus allowed Gov. Kemp to suspend state gas taxes last year when energy prices spiked to record levels. That gas tax holiday kept Georgia’s gas prices as some of the lowest in the nation. Because of Republican leadership, for nine years running, Georgia has been voted the best state in the nation for doing business. Because of that, many high-tech businesses have re-located to Georgia, bringing jobs and insuring the state will have a strong economy for years to come. Kemp is a strong supporter of law enforcement. Dems are not; they want to defund the police. Kemp knows that state government should stay focused on safe streets, good schools and good paying jobs. Gov. Kemp is very optimistic and thinks Georgia’s best days are yet to come. He has delivered on his promises which is why the people re-elected him for another term.
Final Thought: Biden’s classified documents were found on Nov 2, 2022, six days before the mid-term election. Why didn’t the DOJ notify the media until two months after the election? Can you say election interference?
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army office who writes each week in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.com.