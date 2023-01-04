Most of us who vote for the Republicans know how feckless and lame they are. We vote for them not so much because of their message, rather because the alternative (i.e. the Dems) is evil. Oh, Please! You Dems get upset when we call you evil? Then stop supporting evil ideologies such as: encouraging young boys and girls to surgically cut-off their sex organs and trying to change 8-year old boys into girls, encouraging children as young as 6-years old to be groomed for sex, gleefully supporting all abortions, teaching children to judge each other on skin color and not character, using gender identity as a cudgel to force your despicable ideology into all aspects of society, forcing people to take an experimental vaccine against their will (get vaxed or get fired), allowing the country to be flooded with millions of unvetted illegals, and using government agencies to collude with Big Tech to silence free speech are just some of your evil positions. The Repubs are feckless but they’re not evil. That said, with a new Congress being seated this week, let’s discuss a few things the Repubs should do in 2023.
Investigate, investigate and investigate the Biden crime family. The Dems (and their media) spent the last six years investigating Candidate and then President Trump under the Russian collusion hoax. Then, during the last Congress, the Dems spent two years trying to convince their low-information voters that the Jan 6th protest was as bad as Pearl Harbor or 9-11 (their words) and tried to find former President Trump guilty of something. Turnabout is fair play, so Repubs must spend years investigating all aspects of Biden and his crime family (including son Hunter and James Biden). That investigation must start with Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that has been in the FBLie’s possession since Dec 2019. The problem is the FBLie is completely corrupt.
October 2020, a month before the Nov 2020 election that installed Biden, the NY Post ran a 100% accurate article about Hunter’s laptop, stating that it contained hundreds/thousands of verified emails proving that Joe “Big Guy” Biden and son Hunter were involved in multiple felonies related to their underhanded and backdoor dealings with Ukraine and China (likely other countries as well). The FBLie knew the laptop contained damning information against the Bidens (they had the laptop for a full year), yet they went to Twitter, Facebook, the NY Times, etc. and told those organizations that the laptop story was Russian disinformation. (The FBLie told a complete lie.) Using the pretext of “the FBLie told us the story is false”, all those leftist media (NY Times, ABC, etc.) and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) not only refused to cover the story; they prevented it from being shared or re-shared. Get this, one year later, the NY Times acknowledged that the laptop story was accurate, and the evidence against Biden was damning and derogatory. The entire time, the NY Times and the FBLie knew the laptop story was accurate yet they lied to protect daddy Biden. Talk about interfering in an election? It gets NO more blatant than Biden, social media, the FBLie and our Intel Agencies intentionally manipulating information to crush accurate information. The FBLie and the Intel Agencies were all in on this egregious violation of the 1st Amendment freedom of the press.
Other investigations must include why the Dems refuse to do anything about the border? Why are they allowing millions of illegals to pour across the border? Why are they allowing the fentanyl crisis to worsen? Fentanyl killed over 80,000 Americans in 2021 alone; most of it comes across our open southern border. Could it be that the Dems (and Biden) don’t care about enforcing the laws and don’t care about drug OD deaths? Another investigation should be into the numerous valid accusations of sexual abuse against Biden such as that made by Tara Reade, former Biden staffer, and a half dozen other women. And what’s with the way that Biden creeps on young girls? They’re obviously uncomfortable as Biden blows on their necks and gets all “handsy” with them. He’s disgusting.
The Repubs must keep the Jan 6th Investigation going to determine the involvement of Pelosi and every other Dem who seems to have known something in advance. Subpoena Pelosi’s emails and text messages from Jan 6, and days leading to it. Trump authorized the use of the National Guard to protect the capitol but Pelosi and the Capitol Police refused the Guard. Why? Nancy had a film crew there that day. Why? We know that the FBLie planted agents/informers among the protestors to instigate the crowd. Why? Why has the Capitol Police refused to release thousands of hours of videos of the riot? Oh, and remember the 2 x bombs found outside of the RNC and DNC on the morning of Jan 6? The FBLie can track down hundreds who stumbled into the US Capitol but is clueless about those two bombs? Are they trying NOT to solve it? Or was there even a bomb to begin with? Why has the Dems’ Jan 6 investigation refused to look into the activities of the federal agencies involved? Knowing how dishonest the FBLie has become, does anyone doubt that they could have orchestrated the entire events surrounding Jan 6th? A lot more going on with the Jan 6 riots than a bunch of MAGA protestors storming the capitol – what did the Dems, the FBLie, and other agencies know?
The Repubs MUST conduct a review of all the Intel agencies (CIA, NSA, FBI, etc.). Referring to President Trump and his disagreements with Intel agencies, July 2020, Senator Schumer stated that you don’t take on the Intel agencies because they have “six ways from Sunday of getting back at you.” The Intel agencies conducted an organized campaign against President Trump (in 2016 and throughout his presidency) and in favor of Biden (during the elections of 2020 and in 2022). Nobody finds it troubling that the Intel agencies openly interfered in our elections? Finally, Congress should investigate and review every federal agency to determine which ones should be eliminated. The Department of Education immediately comes to mind.
Never fear, our spineless Repubs likely won’t do any of the above.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army office who writes each week in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.com.