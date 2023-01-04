sloan

Sloan Oliver

Most of us who vote for the Republicans know how feckless and lame they are. We vote for them not so much because of their message, rather because the alternative (i.e. the Dems) is evil. Oh, Please! You Dems get upset when we call you evil? Then stop supporting evil ideologies such as: encouraging young boys and girls to surgically cut-off their sex organs and trying to change 8-year old boys into girls, encouraging children as young as 6-years old to be groomed for sex, gleefully supporting all abortions, teaching children to judge each other on skin color and not character, using gender identity as a cudgel to force your despicable ideology into all aspects of society, forcing people to take an experimental vaccine against their will (get vaxed or get fired), allowing the country to be flooded with millions of unvetted illegals, and using government agencies to collude with Big Tech to silence free speech are just some of your evil positions. The Repubs are feckless but they’re not evil. That said, with a new Congress being seated this week, let’s discuss a few things the Repubs should do in 2023.

Investigate, investigate and investigate the Biden crime family. The Dems (and their media) spent the last six years investigating Candidate and then President Trump under the Russian collusion hoax. Then, during the last Congress, the Dems spent two years trying to convince their low-information voters that the Jan 6th protest was as bad as Pearl Harbor or 9-11 (their words) and tried to find former President Trump guilty of something. Turnabout is fair play, so Repubs must spend years investigating all aspects of Biden and his crime family (including son Hunter and James Biden). That investigation must start with Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that has been in the FBLie’s possession since Dec 2019. The problem is the FBLie is completely corrupt.