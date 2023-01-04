Get ready for some New Year’s governing as both the Forsyth City Council and the They Think They Are Fabulous Five (county commissioners) had meetings Tuesday night.
Get ready, maybe, for some shakeups just about all over the county as the commission chairman hiding behind his Lego alter ego made appointments Tuesday at the commission meeting, everything from a county clerk to making appointments to Two Rivers RC&D (whatever that is). I am sure there will be a complete list of the reappointed or newly appointed in this week’s newspaper. Just for your information, the commissioners are required to do all of this at the first meeting in January. Don’t expect too many different or new faces.
In reality these appointments could be classified as payback make for political support, not necessarily based on qualifications
Also at Tuesday night’s meeting each commissioner and his “highness the chairman” presented their chosen individual Citizen Service Awards the commissioners have determined as deserving of the award.
OVER at Forsyth City Council one item on their agenda was to appoint a Mayor Pro-Tem for 2023. Then there was “Appointments of 2023 professionals,” whoever they may be. It is going to be interesting as to how much the council will set for “qualifying” fees.
Also on the city agenda are 2023 Board Appointments, in other words payback for political support and contributions. Same motive as the county’s They Think they Are The Fabulous Five
Another action on the city’s agenda by they Think They Are The Five High and Mightiest is another review of “blighted properties” which is becoming a joke amongst many citizens, proclaiming certain are blighted and “ho-humming” obviously hoping the properties will burn down, fall down or disappear over the 6 months the properties continue to become more blighted. One property has been blighted for over three years and continues to get extension after extension. Political clout or favoritism as some suspect?
THE first correct answer to last week’s The Question came from Aubrey Gore identifying Butts County as supplying water to North Monroe County. Aubrey gets a certificate for Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Jonah’s Pizza, Big Peach car wash, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie and a single dip at Scoops.
Here’s The Question for this week: Which owner of Plant Scherer is trying to zero out its property tax returns this week? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the certificate.
I ENJOY reading Property Transfers, being absolutely surprised at the amount land is selling for. Last week one the highest selling pieces of property sold for $1,060,000. And Persons Banking Company sold their bank property to Robins Financial Credit Union for $1,029,500.
The largest property transfer was for 1,093 acres whcih sold for $4,463,264. A lot of property sales were in the hundreds of thousands . I found this interesting in that 53 buildings permits were issued in November this past year.
YOU MAY consider this risqué but while reading “Willie Nelson’s Letters To America,” I found this: “What did the elephant say to the naked man? How do you breathe through that little thing?’
IN RESPONSE to my question about how many Christmas cards you received, this was the response from a reader: “I read with interest your paragraph in regards to Christmas cards. I only received four cards and five photo cards. I hand make all my cards and no two are alike. And yes I did make and mail considerably more than nine. But not next year! It will save me a lot of money just to do texts.” Thanks for the note, Sharon. Where’s my card?
I GET and make a lot of phone calls. A lot of scam calls with me answering, “You have reached the Blount scam investigation line. Are you calling to report a scam or are you a scammer?” Get a hang-up immediately. Most of the calls are “out of country,” such as India, Guatemala and by call centers in some foreign country.
The other day I received one of my credit card bills and very predominantly on the outside of the envelope was printed “100% U.S.-Based Customer Service. Talk to a real person any time.: You can be assured I will use that credit card more often.
WHAT’S going on behind Volume Chevrolet on Railroad avenue with all the tree cutting and land clearing? Hey, if you know, send me an email. There is a lot of speculation.
Wishing you a Happy New Year.