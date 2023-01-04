don

Get ready for some New Year’s governing as both the Forsyth City Council and the They Think They Are Fabulous Five (county commissioners) had meetings Tuesday night.

Get ready, maybe, for some shakeups just about all over the county as the commission chairman hiding behind his Lego alter ego made appointments Tuesday at the commission meeting, everything from a county clerk to making appointments to Two Rivers RC&D (whatever that is). I am sure there will be a complete list of the reappointed or newly appointed in this week’s newspaper. Just for your information, the commissioners are required to do all of this at the first meeting in January. Don’t expect too many different or new faces.