I was, at the same time, surprised and shocked by the Letter to the Editor on Dec. 21 by Mr. Ralph Bass stating “how much The Reporter is becoming an expanded police blotter”. And then go on to say the reporting is “gratuitously salacious”.
Well, I’m pretty sure all of the “articles involving crimes” were all true stories. A good reporter reports all of the news, good or bad. That is a sign of a good newspaper. In this case, an award-winning newspaper (year after year).
Now, “gratuitously” - Oxford dictionary definition: “Without good reason.” I, personally, think that informing the public of criminal activities in the area is good, responsible reporting. Then, “salacious” - describes someone or something that displays an inappropriate amount of interest in sexual matters, someone or something that is lecherous, something that details sexual matters for no reason.
Mr. Bass, I don’t think we were reading the same newspaper!
You said that “criminal activity does not characterize our citizens.” You are partly correct. I would suggest you reword that to read “does not characterize ALL of our citizens” But the citizens that it does characterize are reported each week in this fine newspaper and I believe most all of us appreciate it.
You go on to state “what must be the impression of our county on outsiders who see The Reporter?” And that “the image The Reporter is projecting is that we live in a county where criminal activity is an everyday affair and not much else is happening.” I’ll just refer that statement to the Editor’s note attached to the end of your letter of Dec. 21. Only 11 percent of the total column inches of the edition you were referring to (Dec. 14) were about criminal activity.
I’m more concerned about an “outsider” reading some of The Reporter’s Letters to the Editor and wondering “should these people be allowed to have sharp objects?”