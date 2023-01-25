To the Editor:
In reference to the article concerning impact fees in the Jan. 18 Reporter, we are fortunate to have County Commissioners who are Business People. Unfortunately, they are all involved in Real Estate development; contracting; building; real estate management; and sales. It appears that they speak with forked tongue. How do they explain and justify Jim Hedges? I came from areas where impact fees and even building moratoriums have been enacted to slow growth. Impact fees slow growth, but other benefits are increased tax revenue, which if managed correctly by the County should be beneficial to help offset tax revenue loss. Impact fees are also beneficial to attract better quality industry and better quality housing development. If managed properly, impact fees and strict zoning will keep marginal industry and marginal housing development out of Monroe County. The County Commissioners seemed to be in favor of impact fees - UNTIL- They realized that it would IMPACT their business; cost of doing business; and profit. Monroe County is in desperate need of strict controlled growth and zoning to keep the community rural, and maintain the quality standard of living that we enjoy. Most importantly, to keep taxes from becoming out of control due to out of control Monroe County management and spending. The Commissioners did not have to pay Bill Ross 68K to know the simple fact - “If You Don’t Build It - They Won’t Come!