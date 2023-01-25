CAROLYN’S CORNER
The Apostle Paul said, “Let this mind be in you that also was in Christ Jesus’’ (Phil. 2:5).
God’s desire is that we think like Christ. And the one aspect of your personality which God will measure constantly for Christ-likeness is your mind! Are we thinking like Christ?
I heard a preacher say, “If we could see the ‘spirit man’ on the inside of some people, including some Christians, they would look like an Ethiopian refugee. Emaciated, underfed and starving! Why? Because they are not feeding their spirit the ‘Bread of Life’ and they’re not drinking in the ‘Living Water!’ They never give God a thought except maybe on Sunday, which is the only day they hear the word of God.”
Romans 12:2 says, “Be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed (changed), by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God. The word “prove” used in this verse means to examine, look at and compare. As we examine, look at and compare this world’s philosophy, life-styles, morality and standards to God’s standards, we are proving to ourselves that the ways of God are superior to the ways of the world, and the wisdom of God is superior to the wisdom of man.
Developing the mind of Christ comes by cultivating a deeper intimacy with God through prayer and by reading His word. The mind of Christ gives a new perspective on things. We begin to see the pitfalls and folly of man’s flawed thinking and reasoning.
Carolyn Martel of Forsyth is the retired long-time advertising manager for the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.
