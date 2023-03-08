The Bank of Dudley held a groundbreaking at the planned site of its new stand-alone facility at 63 Adams Street, Forsyth on Wednesday, March 1. Dozens of supporters joined the bank's directors and employees to celebrate the step in the Bank of Dudley’s growth.
“We’re very excited to be here,” said Sam Beall, Bank of Dudley president/CEO.
He briefly recounted the bank’s history as a family-owned, community bank since 1905. Forsyth is the Bank of Dudley’s sixth location. It is currently operating around the corner from the site of the groundbreaking at 48 N. Jackson Street, just off the square. The current location has given the bank a chance to begin operating in Monroe County while it sought a place for a larger home in Forsyth.
Bank of Dudley officer Joe Thomas said that opening the temporary location has allowed the bank to get up and running and hire great staff in Forsyth. The branch manager is Anita Harvey.
Beth Vaughn, a long time resident of Monroe County and chair of the Bank of Dudley board of directors, said the bank’s leadership is excited to start from the ground up as they build their new branch.
“We’re a small community bank and intend to stay so,” she said. “I don’t think we bank like anyone else. We get to know you.”
Ben Vaughn, Beth’s son and the youngest member of the bank’s board of directors, said that the many people in attendance at the groundbreaking was a reminder of the service the bank has provided and intends to provide. He noted there were many members of his family at the groundbreaking and that he is the fifth generation of the family to work for the Bank of Dudley. He pointed out the members of the sixth generation who were playing around the 1-acre site of the new bank during the groundbreaking.
Ben, who has a legal practice in Forsyth and services as attorney for Monroe County and Monroe County Schools, said there has been a lot of progress in the community in the last 10 years, and the Bank of Dudley looks forward to being part of the next 10 years growth.
Beth thanked Hugh Sosebee, Becky Corley and other members of the Sosebee family who worked with the bank to allow it to buy the property on Adams Street. She said the site allows the bank to be in the middle of town. It is within sight of First Baptist Church Forsyth, the Forsyth Post Office and Forsyth United Methodist Church. It is a block from Forsyth Presbyterian Church and across the street from Circle of Care, as well as only two blocks from the square.