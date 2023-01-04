Wow! Hopefully, you watched last month’s World Cup Finals between France and Argentina. Argentina won the game on penalty kicks, after the teams played 120 minutes to a 3-3 tie.
Some pundits are calling it the best Finals ever. If all soccer games were half that exciting, it might develop a following here in the United States. Around the world, soccer (called football in most countries) is played with, and cheered on by, a passion that is unmatched anywhere in America.
The passion for soccer goes well beyond even the most diehard college football fans. To help me better understand that passion, and some of the finer aspects of the game, I talked soccer with Shane King, Bolingbroke’s (and Monroe County’s) Mr. Soccer.
I call King “Bolingbroke’s Mr. Soccer” because he’s a professional soccer player, likely the only one from Monroe County. He plays football/soccer in Europe. Currently, he’s back home during his off season.
King graduated from Mary Persons in 2017 where he played varsity soccer four years. If his name sounds familiar, he has two older brothers, Cody and Hunter, who also graduated from Mary Persons.
Shane was raised in Monroe County, the son of David and Kay King of Bolingbroke. He got his start playing soccer at Upward Soccer (US), the youth soccer program at Ingleside Baptist Church of Macon. He’s been playing ever since.
After playing US for a number of years, he began playing soccer in the youth rec leagues – mostly in Macon. In grade school, King played on club travel teams, such as Macon United. When he reached middle school, in addition to playing with the various club teams, he began playing soccer at school - traveling and playing all around Georgia with both.
Also, he played for District Training Camp, part of the United States Youth Soccer Association, which is a part of the Olympic Development Program (ODP). While playing for the ODP, King travelled and played in the southeast region. One year his team won the region so they were invited to the nationals.
Many of us are familiar with how we improve skills in sports like baseball and basketball. Regardless of the sport, repetition, executing a skill over and over again is how you improve. I asked King how he went about improving his game. One of the most important skills to learn is getting used to having the ball at your feet. To do that, he had a soccer ball at his feet – constantly.
Doing so, he learned where the ball was at all times and how to walk/run without tripping. King calls it “having a relationship with the ball.” The ball should become an extension of your body. He’d dribble the ball up the stairs, down the stairs, through the kitchen (How many mothers would tolerate that?), into the den/living room, off the couch, and back up the stairs. In other words, he went everywhere with his soccer ball.
Additionally, he spent countless hours kicking the ball against a wall and practiced dribbling around cones in the yard. Training included developing core muscles, neck muscles and endurance with quick explosive movements – total body development.
In addition to club teams, and traveling teams, there was also high school soccer. King was part of a cohort group of five freshmen who, played together in youth and club soccer, started together at Mary Persons, and played all four years together. During his time at MP, the team made the playoffs all four years and won two regional titles.
Even while playing high school soccer, King continued playing for club teams. At one time, he was on three different teams, which included playing for teams in Atlanta – where the competition was even greater. During his senior year at MP, King tried out for and was accepted to RIASA (Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy) that’s affiliated with Richmond, the American International University in London, England.
RIASA is a university affiliated football program (it’s called football in Europe) that develops players from around the world in a European setting. Brazil, Spain, Portugal, UK, Colombia, France, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya are some of the nationalities represented at RIASA. (For more information, visit www.riasasoccer.org and click the “men’s undergraduate” link. King is featured in the video.)
At Richmond University, he studied international sports management while playing football. His degree is accredited in both the UK and US. Additionally, he earned a coaching certificate.
According to King, the UK is one of the toughest places to play football. It’s extremely competitive at all levels, the atmosphere is better and the level of play is much higher. He constantly had to prove that he was qualified to be there because most Europeans look down on Americans as second-rate soccer players. Apparently, his hustle, attitude, and skills paid off because after playing at RIASA for four years, then doing a 1-year coaching internship, he received an offer to play professional football for a league in Finland. His team is the Kemi Kings in Kemi, Finland, which is located on the Gulf of Bothnia, an arm of the Baltic Sea, almost to the Arctic Circle (High school geography comes in handy). King’s football career has taken him all across Europe and even to China.
As for the future, King expects to sign a contract to play another year in Finland. He said he’d accept an offer to play for a professional team here in the United States. However, he wants to play in Europe as long as possible - it’s more lucrative, better for improvement and good for the résumé. Then, after his playing days, coaching and scouting are possible options.
Asked what advice he has for younger players, the first thing he said was “get familiar with the ball at your feet.” Next, he said to watch and mimic the top players – look at their body position, ball handling, etc.
Players should study the game and the business of football/soccer. In other words, learn what coaches and managers are looking for in a player. Also, King said young players should ask questions of their coaches and force the coach to make them better. Finally, young players must have confidence in themselves, be self-motivated, have a good attitude, a good work ethic and be coachable.
Who knows, with his work ethic and a little good fortune, we just might see Shane King in the 2026 World Cup that will be held here in the United States.