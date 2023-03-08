The 2023 Forsythia Festival logo was designed by Conner Tomlin, a sophomore at Mary Persons. His design was selected by the Forsythia committee from designs submitted for consideration. Mary Persons art teacher Samantha Trevitt presented the project to her students and explained to them the type of design needed to represent the Festival, including that the design needed to translate well on a T-shirt.
Conner, the son of Lauren Wilbourn and Jack Freeman, attended Hubbard Elementary from first to fifth grade and then returned to Monroe County Schools as a 9th grader at Mary Persons. He is currently taking his second art class.
Conner said to create the logo he first began studying fonts and worked to match fonts that he found appropriate and appealing. Then he viewed various pictures of Forsythia blooms and chose one to integrate with the font. He said he didn’t look at any of the logos from previous years.
He said he wasn’t familiar with the forsythia plant or its flowers before he began working on the logo. Also, he has never been to the Forsythia Festival and didn’t even know about it. However, he said he will be spending some time at the 2023 Forsythia Festival
Conner said he has also never created a logo before, but he would certainly consider creating others. He said he is interested in art but is also interested in putting together a band. He plays guitar and prefers classic rock.
Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Rebecca Stone presented Conner two 2023 Forsythia Festival T-shirts featuring his logo and other mementos of the Forsythia Festival. She said the committee is very pleased with the logo and how well it looks on the T-shirt, which is a sunshine yellow. Forsythia Festival T-shirts are for sale at the Chamber office, Monroe County Tax Commissioner’s Office, El Tejado Mexican restaurant and United Bank. They will be sold during the Festival at the Chamber’s information booth at the corner of Jackson and Johnston Streets on the square.
The shirts were produced by Apparel Authority. Shirts are available in small and medium sizes for youth at $15 and small-3x for adults at $20. The shirts will also be for sale at the special Business After Hours at Connie Ham’s Middle Georgia Realty on Thursday, March 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.