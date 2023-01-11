City manager Janice Hall gave an update on properties listed as “blighted” to city council at its Jan. 3 meeting. She said action should be taken on properties still on the list between the end of January and the first of March.
City attorney Bobby Melton said he has had several conversations with the owners/heirs of the Rosa Moore Estate property at 485 W. Johnston Street, which is at the corner of West Main Street. He said there is a tree on the house and windows are boarded up. He said there are a group of owners and none of them live near Forsyth. Subsequently they have not followed up on actions they told him they would take to remedy the blighted condition of the house.
Hall said 209 Sharp Street was bought by James Green and demolished. Although there is a little debris on the property from the demolition, Hall said the property is no longer blighted and will come off of the city’s list. She said the house at 503 Stroud Street was also demolished. She said it was bought by an adjacent property owner who has done a good job of cleaning it up. Hall said this address will also come off of the city’s blighted property list.
Hall said she has placed 60-day suspenses on properties where she has received responses from the the owners indicating some planned action. These include Phillip Lane (Mary Battle), 321 Hill Street (Lige Owens Estate) and 30 Colvin Drive (Estate of Thelma Wilkes).
In other news:
• Council approved three requisitions for payments greater than $6,000 at its Jan. 3 meeting. One bill is for $15,504.32 for a Christmas tree for the city. The quote for the tree is dated Dec. 30 from Mosca Design in Raleigh, N.C. The tree is 22-feet tall and includes multi-colored lights, garland and ornaments. It also includes a four-foot “3D Nativity Star Tree Topper” with LED lights for $719. The freight charge is $700 and the lead time after the order is received is eight to 15 weeks.
Another requisition approved was for $16,500 to buy 14 bullet-proof vests for police officers. Hall said these are the superior quality vests requested by officers. Council member John Howard asked if the vests are comfortable to wear, and Hall said the officers told her they are. The vender is Galls.
The third requisition is for $15,187 to Industrial Chemical for polyaluminum chloride to remove metals from sewer discharge.