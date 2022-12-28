The monthly mobile food distribution at St. James Baptist Church on James Street in Forsyth went on in spite of the menacingly cold temperatures and icy roads on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Neither the frigid weather with biting wind nor disruption of holiday schedules in the days before the food distribution caused the volunteers who organize and implement serving those in need of food to cancel their mission.
Gloria Drewery said that over 100 cars drove through the mobile distribution and received at least one box of food. She said that she was very grateful for all of the volunteers who came from various churches in Monroe County. Many were from Bethany Baptist Church in Bolingbroke. There were several families who brought their children on Christmas break to help with the food distribution and even brought family members from out of town who were visiting for the holidays.
“The volunteers from Bethany Baptist always show up,” said Gloria. “I thank them for their overwhelming support. They are always faithful.”
She said there were about 20 volunteers who packed the food boxes, helped check in cars, placed the boxes in the vehicles and helped clean up the packaging after the distribution. She also expressed appreciation to the groups and individuals who provided donations to help fill the food boxes. The probation office in Monroe County provided canned goods it had collected. Atlanta attorneys Jeffrey Nabors and Burleigh Singleton gave generous cash donations to buy additional food for the distribution.
Gloria said the food distribution is under the leadership of the pastor of St. James Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Antonio Proctor. The distribution is a joint effort of many individuals who want to serve those in need in Monroe County. The mobile distribution is held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of 110 James Street.